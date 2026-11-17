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Sam's Club shoppers swear by the store's frozen foods, like cinnamon French toast sticks and Southern-style waffle fries. But there's one frosty delight that some consider underrated among customers: FatBoy ice cream sandwiches. Despite being potentially slept on, the treat has a nearly five-star rating from more than 6,300 reviews.

FatBoy's frozen treats are a notch above several grocery store ice cream sandwiches. Instead of using low-fat ice cream or ingredients that keep it from melting (like Skinny Cow and Great Value, respectively), FatBoy's products are made with whole-milk premium ice cream (not to mention cocoa, liquid sugar, and vanilla extract) and they indeed melt. Besides quality, the sandwiches are thicker than most, with a generous layer of ice cream between two chocolate wafers. Fans praise the dessert for its moderate sweetness and creamy texture.

FatBoy offers 10 types of ice cream sandwiches, but Sam's Club only carries the original. "I have been buying these for many years ... Delicious! They are about twice as thick as a regular ice cream sandwich, so it is filling," one Sam's Club reviewer writes. "These are ... the very best ice cream sandwiches we have ever eaten. The size, texture, appearance, and flavor are all top of the chart. We will never buy any other brand," attests another. "The vanilla ice cream is smooth, rich, and very creamy with a nice chocolate flavor on the outside. It's not too sweet, and the texture is soft and fresh," says a third.