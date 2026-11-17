Shoppers Say This Frozen Treat Is One Of The Most Underrated Desserts You Can Buy At Sam's Club
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Sam's Club shoppers swear by the store's frozen foods, like cinnamon French toast sticks and Southern-style waffle fries. But there's one frosty delight that some consider underrated among customers: FatBoy ice cream sandwiches. Despite being potentially slept on, the treat has a nearly five-star rating from more than 6,300 reviews.
FatBoy's frozen treats are a notch above several grocery store ice cream sandwiches. Instead of using low-fat ice cream or ingredients that keep it from melting (like Skinny Cow and Great Value, respectively), FatBoy's products are made with whole-milk premium ice cream (not to mention cocoa, liquid sugar, and vanilla extract) and they indeed melt. Besides quality, the sandwiches are thicker than most, with a generous layer of ice cream between two chocolate wafers. Fans praise the dessert for its moderate sweetness and creamy texture.
FatBoy offers 10 types of ice cream sandwiches, but Sam's Club only carries the original. "I have been buying these for many years ... Delicious! They are about twice as thick as a regular ice cream sandwich, so it is filling," one Sam's Club reviewer writes. "These are ... the very best ice cream sandwiches we have ever eaten. The size, texture, appearance, and flavor are all top of the chart. We will never buy any other brand," attests another. "The vanilla ice cream is smooth, rich, and very creamy with a nice chocolate flavor on the outside. It's not too sweet, and the texture is soft and fresh," says a third.
Not everyone recommends Utah-made FatBoy ice cream sandwiches
As the box states, FatBoy ice cream sandwiches are manufactured by Casper's Ice Cream. The treat was created by Casper Merrill, who started crafting frozen goodies in 1925 with milk from his Utah family farm. More than a century later, the sandwiches are still being made with local ingredients at the same factory. While the world's first ice cream sandwich only cost a penny, an 18-pack of the vanilla sandwiches at Sam's Club costs $10.48, or about 58 cents per sammy (price may vary).
Despite its fans, the treat has garnered some negative reviews. "The ice cream is so soft, it melts in the plastic before you can unwrap it ... scarf it down so it doesn't melt in the first couple of seconds," one Sam's Club reviewer alleges. "Does not taste like vanilla ice cream ... There is nothing premium about this. Even the brown sandwich part is disgustingly salty," says another. Another negative review claims the ice cream has a chemical taste.
Despite outliers, most customers swear by FatBoy ice cream sandwiches. If you buy them, store them in the back of your freezer to keep them away from warmer air; this way, they won't partially melt and refreeze, changing their texture for the worse. Keep the sandwiches out of the freezer door for the same reason. Your freezer should be set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for optimal storage.