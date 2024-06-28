The World's First Ice Cream Sandwich Only Cost A Single Penny

The origin of the ice cream sandwich is a sweet journey that can be traced back to New York City in the late 19th century. It's believed that the first ice cream sandwich was the ingenious innovation of an anonymous street vendor in the Bowery neighborhood in 1899. Pedestrians used a way more whimsical name for the original goodies — "hokey pokeys" — which featured slabs of vanilla ice cream stuffed into paper. The clever peddler then improved the portable treat (and added flavor and texture) by plopping the scoop of vanilla ice cream in between two cookies.

One of the most alluring aspects of the early ice cream sandwich was its price: a mere one cent. This affordability was a key factor in making it accessible to all walks of life, especially the working class and children. The appeal of the handheld delight was attributed to its cost as much as its convenience, because it could be enjoyed on the go without a spoon, and it was (mostly) mess-free.

By the turn of the 20th century, elite members of New York society, including Wall Street brokers, were also digging into the fun. A New York Sun article from August 1900 reads, "The brokers themselves got to buying ice cream sandwiches and eating them in a democratic fashion side by side on the sidewalk with the messengers and the office boys" (via Edible Manhattan). Who knew that such a simple pleasure would have the power to connect people across social strata?