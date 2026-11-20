When you think of Raising Cane's, its juicy chicken tenders or signature savory Cane's Sauce may come to mind. The chain, which started in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996, now operates nearly 1,000 locations across 46 states. A menu built around chicken tenders — or chicken fingers, as Cane's calls them — helped the restaurant climb the ranks to be counted among the best fast food chicken chains in the nation. But its buttery, golden Texas Toast is also considered a standout. Still, even some restaurants that make their own bread rely on third-party wholesalers to supply it, and Raising Cane's is no different, counting on Klosterman Baking Company to do the baking.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Klosterman has been in operation for over 130 years, providing restaurants, grocery stores, and schools across the country with high-quality breads and other bakery items. Although Klosterman started as a family-owned business, the private equity firm New Water Capital acquired it in 2022.