Who Supplies Raising Cane's Texas Toast?
When you think of Raising Cane's, its juicy chicken tenders or signature savory Cane's Sauce may come to mind. The chain, which started in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996, now operates nearly 1,000 locations across 46 states. A menu built around chicken tenders — or chicken fingers, as Cane's calls them — helped the restaurant climb the ranks to be counted among the best fast food chicken chains in the nation. But its buttery, golden Texas Toast is also considered a standout. Still, even some restaurants that make their own bread rely on third-party wholesalers to supply it, and Raising Cane's is no different, counting on Klosterman Baking Company to do the baking.
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Klosterman has been in operation for over 130 years, providing restaurants, grocery stores, and schools across the country with high-quality breads and other bakery items. Although Klosterman started as a family-owned business, the private equity firm New Water Capital acquired it in 2022.
The Klosterman bread that Raising Cane's uses
Klosterman Baking Company produces dozens of artisan breads, doughnuts, flatbreads, dinner rolls, and more for both wholesale and retail customers. It even supplies McDonald's with its signature hamburger buns. Raising Cane's Texas Toast begins as Klosterman's BBQ Bread, similar in shape and style to top-split, New England-style hot dog buns, the top dotted with sesame seeds. At Raising Cane's, the thick-cut bread gets slathered in a butter spread, seasoned with garlic, and toasted on the griddle. Each 1.7-ounce slice contains 150 calories, and 4 grams each of sugar and protein.
A single slice of Texas Toast is included in the chain's Box, Caniac and 3-Finger combos. Customers can also order it à la carte for $1.38 or swap out the coleslaw for an extra slice in eligible combos. Mega fans can request the toast be prepared BOB (butter on both sides) for an extra savory crunch. According to one TikTok user, "If you go to Raising Cane's and you don't tell them to BOB the bread, you ain't doing it right."