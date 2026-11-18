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Arby's is the leading sandwich drive-thru chain in the U.S. with over 3,500 restaurants in seven global markets, according to its parent company Inspire Brands. With that much demand for its famous roast beef, the company depends on not one, but several suppliers. This is true for any large chain with thousands of stores serving millions of customers. A fast food empire can't run out of food and close its doors for the night the same way a mom-and-pop restaurant might. Arby's national supply chain has been overseen by ARCOP Inc. since 1978. ARCOP is a co-op that specializes in high-volume ordering to provide franchised and corporate-run locations with a consistent supply of products, guaranteeing continuity across Arby's many restaurants.

Since ARCOP's list of foodservice suppliers is so varied, it can be difficult to pinpoint which ones may have processed the delicious roast beef you enjoyed on your last Classic Beef 'n Cheddar. However, ARCOP's annual Red Hat supplier Achievement Awards offer some clues. Smithfield Foods, which received the award in 2025, previously confirmed that it supplied protein products to Arby's. In a 2021 annual report, Cargill mentioned receiving a Red Hat Award for supplying Arby's with roast beef, turkey, and fry oil. Red Hat recipient Standard Meat handles roast beef for Arby's at its Fort Worth, Texas, plant. Tyson Foods has a history of working with Arby's, too. The company's now-shuttered meat processing plant in Emporia, Kansas, had a designated Arby's department.