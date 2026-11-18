Who Supplies Arby's With Its Famous Roast Beef?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Arby's is the leading sandwich drive-thru chain in the U.S. with over 3,500 restaurants in seven global markets, according to its parent company Inspire Brands. With that much demand for its famous roast beef, the company depends on not one, but several suppliers. This is true for any large chain with thousands of stores serving millions of customers. A fast food empire can't run out of food and close its doors for the night the same way a mom-and-pop restaurant might. Arby's national supply chain has been overseen by ARCOP Inc. since 1978. ARCOP is a co-op that specializes in high-volume ordering to provide franchised and corporate-run locations with a consistent supply of products, guaranteeing continuity across Arby's many restaurants.
Since ARCOP's list of foodservice suppliers is so varied, it can be difficult to pinpoint which ones may have processed the delicious roast beef you enjoyed on your last Classic Beef 'n Cheddar. However, ARCOP's annual Red Hat supplier Achievement Awards offer some clues. Smithfield Foods, which received the award in 2025, previously confirmed that it supplied protein products to Arby's. In a 2021 annual report, Cargill mentioned receiving a Red Hat Award for supplying Arby's with roast beef, turkey, and fry oil. Red Hat recipient Standard Meat handles roast beef for Arby's at its Fort Worth, Texas, plant. Tyson Foods has a history of working with Arby's, too. The company's now-shuttered meat processing plant in Emporia, Kansas, had a designated Arby's department.
Arby's beefy sandwiches are ready for your favorite sauce
Arby's roast beef contains a combination of beef, water, salt, and sodium phosphates (salts that help retain moisture in meat). Many customers' favorite condiments for topping Arby's roast beef sandwiches are Horsey Sauce, a play on creamy horseradish, and Arby's Sauce, a tangy, tomato-based sauce — sometimes mixed together. Horsey Sauce and Arby's Sauce are both sold in grocery stores and exclusively supplied and distributed to the U.S. and Canadian retail market by The Marzetti Company.
Getting hungry yet? Pull up to the drive-thru window and choose from a lineup of seven slow-roasted beef sandwiches that start at 360 calories, 23 grams of protein, 14 grams of fat, and 970 milligrams of sodium (Classic Roast Beef) and reach 740 calories, 49 grams of protein, 39 grams of fat, and 2,530 milligrams of sodium (Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar). Love 'em or hate 'em, the chain has been going strong since 1964, and maintains a following of consumers who rank Arby's roast beef above the fast food competition. Fans regularly take to social media to express their love for Arby's roast beef and curly fries, sometimes in the hopes of recruiting others.