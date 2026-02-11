Ranking Chain Restaurant Roast Beef Sandwiches From Worst To Best

Arby's is pretty much the only major chain restaurant synonymous with the roast beef sandwich, but it's certainly not the only chain with a roast beef sandwich on its menu. That said, virtually every other large chain that serves a roast beef sandwich is a sub shop, at which roast beef is one of numerous deli meat options.

I visited every chain restaurant with a roast beef sandwich in my vicinity, in the suburbs of Las Vegas, and compared all seven sandwiches. There are a few reasons Arby's roast beef is so delicious, and I set out to find exactly how it stacks up against its competition. Is the signature menu item at Arby's the best in its class, or should true connoisseurs of a quick-service roast beef sandwich go elsewhere? The answers to this and other questions lie ahead, in my ranking of seven chain restaurant roast beef sandwiches from worst to best.