The Lowest-Rated Coffee Blend At Costco Is A Seasonal Offering
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Among the best seasonal Costco items of 2026 (so far) are their Kirkland Signature baked treats, specifically the tiramisu cheesecake and twice-baked cinnamon croissants. And what better way to complement a delicious dessert than by pairing it with a perfect cup of coffee? While we could wax poetic all day about the best dessert finds at Costco, the top coffee picks tend to get challenging because of the stacked variety. Thus, checking out reviews becomes extra helpful in deciding which seasonal brew to buy — or bypass. And at the top of the lowest-rated coffee blend at Costco is the San Francisco Bay Holiday Signature Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast, which also happens to be a seasonal offering-only.
This limited-time holiday blend is currently ranked at 3.7 stars out of five. The majority of reviewers (17 out of 31 total) give this seasonal blend a five-star rating, with one customer stating she was "pleasantly surprised" by the beans' robust flavor, reminding her of her favorite San Francisco Bay flavor, French Roast. Meanwhile, eight reviewers give this coffee a one-star rating, collectively mentioning its lack of flavor and overroasted taste. "The flavor and body of this brew is lackluster at best. Even decreasing the water ratio doesn't help," writes a recent customer. "I'll be using it to make cold brew as I don't want to waste it. But it's a pass unless you like weak coffee."
How to make the best cup of San Francisco Bay holiday signature blend coffee
Made with 100% Arabica beans, Costco describes this medium roast coffee as "sweet and smooth with notes of milk chocolate and baking spices." A fan of this holiday blend wrote that it's an "awesome smooth coffee with notes of light chocolate," and provided a brewing tip that might help win over the naysayers, adding, "with the right grind and water ratio, this coffee is a winner!!" Yes, there's an ideal water-to-ground-coffee ratio that can impact whether your next cup of joe is tasty or subpar. According to experts, the "golden ratio" — one part coffee to 16 parts water — ensures you'll have an optimal coffee-drinking experience. Translation: for every one gram of coffee, you should include 16 grams of water.
An initially skeptical buyer of the medium roast holiday blend used the coffee for an espresso and mentioned it was "amazing." Taking a cue from this newly converted fan of the San Francisco Bay Holiday Signature Blend, apprehensive java lovers could use this coffee in an espresso-based drink. We had a barista break down the three coffee recipes you should learn yourself, and mochas made the cut. So, save yourself some Starbucks money and give this holiday blend a try when you make a mocha or iced latte at home. The two-pound bag of San Francisco Bay Holiday Signature Blend is $22.99, with periodic discounts (currently on sale for $16.29).