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Among the best seasonal Costco items of 2026 (so far) are their Kirkland Signature baked treats, specifically the tiramisu cheesecake and twice-baked cinnamon croissants. And what better way to complement a delicious dessert than by pairing it with a perfect cup of coffee? While we could wax poetic all day about the best dessert finds at Costco, the top coffee picks tend to get challenging because of the stacked variety. Thus, checking out reviews becomes extra helpful in deciding which seasonal brew to buy — or bypass. And at the top of the lowest-rated coffee blend at Costco is the San Francisco Bay Holiday Signature Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Medium Roast, which also happens to be a seasonal offering-only.

This limited-time holiday blend is currently ranked at 3.7 stars out of five. The majority of reviewers (17 out of 31 total) give this seasonal blend a five-star rating, with one customer stating she was "pleasantly surprised" by the beans' robust flavor, reminding her of her favorite San Francisco Bay flavor, French Roast. Meanwhile, eight reviewers give this coffee a one-star rating, collectively mentioning its lack of flavor and overroasted taste. "The flavor and body of this brew is lackluster at best. Even decreasing the water ratio doesn't help," writes a recent customer. "I'll be using it to make cold brew as I don't want to waste it. But it's a pass unless you like weak coffee."