Midwestern darling Culver's is most famous for its buttery burgers and creamy custard. Even its Wisconsin cheese curds have a dedicated following. But if you ask diehard fans what the most underrated Culver's menu item is, some will likely say it's the stuffed green pepper soup.

The side dish stars a tomatoey broth filled with green peppers, ground beef, tomatoes, and white rice. It comes with a side of saltines. As the name suggests, the soup is inspired by a classic stuffed bell peppers recipe, in which similar components are used to fill hollow bell peppers, which are then topped with cheese and baked. A closer look at the ingredients of the soup reveals that onions, beef paste, and beef fat are also included, signaling an aromatic, deeply savory profile.

Customers swear by the dish. "Bold take: The stuffed pepper soup is actually unbelievable," one Reddit user asserts. "The green stuffed pepper soup lived up to the hype. 10/10 recommend," reads a Facebook reviewer's caption. "Stuffed green pepper soup is Culver's best soup! But hardly any of your restaurants offer it any more. Please bring back to all your locations!" a commenter urges. "Yum! Single ButterBurger, fries, stuffed pepper soup and ... peanut butter salted caramel ice cream. Always consistent, excellent, fresh food," a Yelp reviewer adds.