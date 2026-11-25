This Hearty Culver's Side Is One Of Its Most Underrated Items
Midwestern darling Culver's is most famous for its buttery burgers and creamy custard. Even its Wisconsin cheese curds have a dedicated following. But if you ask diehard fans what the most underrated Culver's menu item is, some will likely say it's the stuffed green pepper soup.
The side dish stars a tomatoey broth filled with green peppers, ground beef, tomatoes, and white rice. It comes with a side of saltines. As the name suggests, the soup is inspired by a classic stuffed bell peppers recipe, in which similar components are used to fill hollow bell peppers, which are then topped with cheese and baked. A closer look at the ingredients of the soup reveals that onions, beef paste, and beef fat are also included, signaling an aromatic, deeply savory profile.
Customers swear by the dish. "Bold take: The stuffed pepper soup is actually unbelievable," one Reddit user asserts. "The green stuffed pepper soup lived up to the hype. 10/10 recommend," reads a Facebook reviewer's caption. "Stuffed green pepper soup is Culver's best soup! But hardly any of your restaurants offer it any more. Please bring back to all your locations!" a commenter urges. "Yum! Single ButterBurger, fries, stuffed pepper soup and ... peanut butter salted caramel ice cream. Always consistent, excellent, fresh food," a Yelp reviewer adds.
Culver's stuffed green pepper soup tastes like an American classic
Culver's stuffed green pepper soup is available in a medium or large cup. The medium portion, including the saltines, costs about $3.89 (prices vary by location) and contains 170 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 29 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 6 grams of sugar, and 6 grams of protein. According to Culver's employees on Reddit, all the chain's soups and chili arrive frozen before being reconstituted with water or milk and heated to serving temperature.
The style of stuffed peppers that inspired the soup has been around since at least 1896. Several international iterations are likely even older. Stuffed pepper soup, though, came about in the U.S. in the late 20th century. The deconstructed riff on the original allowed home cooks to savor all the flavors and components of stuffed peppers without the work of assembling and baking them. It's perhaps more common in Culver's Midwestern territory, as several restaurants in the region offer it (and residents seek it out).
Stuffed green pepper soup is only one of many soups in the chain's roster. Chicken noodle soup is one of the more popular Culver's menu items, teeming with chunks of poultry and egg noodles. There's also creamy broccoli cheese soup with cheddar and soft florets (which is arguably one of the most adored), tomato Florentine soup with pasta shells and veggies, and George's chili, a meaty masterpiece of kidney beans, beef, peppers, onions, and spices.