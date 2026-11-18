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Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is a household item that sparks many debates about price, value, origin, harvest, and quality. And while it's definitely possible to get everything you might desire from an EVOO, the quality varies widely from bottle to bottle. One store brand that customers recommend skipping is Walmart's Great Value EVOO. Many shoppers report the same problems, namely that the oil tastes rancid or bitter and has changed in flavor over time.

This oil is a multi-origin blend, which is normal for a store brand. Unfortunately, this varied sourcing shows up in the quality. In a Consumer Reports test of 26 EVOOs, Great Value received a 2/5 with the note, "This has very little fruit flavor." On the Walmart website, one reviewer wrote, "Years ago, I bought GV EVOO, and it was mild and tasty for spaghetti ... my new bottle was bitter and ruined the noodles." Another customer highlighted similar issues, writing, "I don't know what this is, but it is not olive oil. It tastes disgusting and seems watery."

Great Value EVOO costs $6.12 for a 17-fluid-ounce bottle on the Walmart website, though the price may vary by location. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is its brand registrant but not the producer.