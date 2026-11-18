The Store-Brand Olive Oil Customers Recommend Skipping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is a household item that sparks many debates about price, value, origin, harvest, and quality. And while it's definitely possible to get everything you might desire from an EVOO, the quality varies widely from bottle to bottle. One store brand that customers recommend skipping is Walmart's Great Value EVOO. Many shoppers report the same problems, namely that the oil tastes rancid or bitter and has changed in flavor over time.
This oil is a multi-origin blend, which is normal for a store brand. Unfortunately, this varied sourcing shows up in the quality. In a Consumer Reports test of 26 EVOOs, Great Value received a 2/5 with the note, "This has very little fruit flavor." On the Walmart website, one reviewer wrote, "Years ago, I bought GV EVOO, and it was mild and tasty for spaghetti ... my new bottle was bitter and ruined the noodles." Another customer highlighted similar issues, writing, "I don't know what this is, but it is not olive oil. It tastes disgusting and seems watery."
Great Value EVOO costs $6.12 for a 17-fluid-ounce bottle on the Walmart website, though the price may vary by location. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is its brand registrant but not the producer.
Some shoppers dislike Great Value's EVOO, and the classic version is no better
Classic olive oil is the lighter, everyday version. Most of it is refined, with only a little virgin or extra virgin mixed in, so the taste stays mild and works for most cooking. But even Great Value's Classic Olive Oil (about $6 for a 17-fluid-ounce bottle) falls short on taste. One Walmart reviewer wrote, "If you love a good olive oil don't buy this one. It has 0 taste and it leans much more towards just vegetable oil than olive oil itself."
While customers do recommend skipping Great Value's EVOO, our rating of store-brand olive oils placed it third out of eight. In that same test, our reviewer found a light, fruity flavor and a mild body. Overall, she said she would have no problem incorporating Walmart's budget-friendly olive oil into her cooking — this variety shines on bread, in salads, and for roasting, as described in our guide to 14 types of cooking oil.
If you'd rather spring for a higher-quality EVOO at roughly the same price, you could try Kirkland Signature's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Costco or 365 Whole Foods Market's Mediterranean Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil. If you did happen to buy a Great Value bottle and no longer want it, Walmart offers a 90-day return policy. You can return it by mail or in store.