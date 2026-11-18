Culver's Vs Shake Shack: Whose Burger Has The Better Value?
Culver's is a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain famous for ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in a New York City park and quickly grew to the hotspot it is today, serving ShackBurgers and its signature crinkle fries. Both are highly regarded on our list of burger chains taking over America, but does one offer better value than the other when it comes to price, toppings, and overall satisfaction?
For this experiment, we explored online menus for both chains in similar geographic locations, comparing the cost and nutrition information for basic one-patty versions of the restaurants' most popular burgers. At the Culver's on W. Addison St. in Wrigleyville, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago), a single ButterBurger with American cheese on a lightly toasted buttered kaiser bun costs $5.89 and has 460 calories, 23 grams of fat, 24 grams of protein, 39 grams of carbohydrates, and 700 milligrams of sodium. Adding "the works" (pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions) tacks on 20 calories, but there's no extra charge to do so.
At the Shake Shack on N. Clark Street in Wrigleyville, a single ShackBurger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun costs $7.99 and has 500 calories, 30 grams of fat, 29 grams of protein, 26 grams of carbohydrates, and 1,250 milligrams of sodium.
How does the value equation shake out between Shake Shack and Culver's?
The Shake Shack burger costs $2.10 more than the Culver's burger, with the only additional toppings being lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce. However, the burger patties at these establishments differ in size. According to employee chatter on Reddit, pre-cooked single burger patties at Culver's are 2¾ ounces. Meanwhile, Shake Shack prides itself on using ¼-pound (4 ounces pre-cooked) patties. So, while you may be paying more for the ShackBurger, you're also getting an additional 1¼ ounces of beef.
It really comes down to what you value most — more protein, more toppings, or more affordability. You can save money and keep it simple by opting for the single ButterBurger with cheese, but will you be hungry afterward? On the other hand, if you order a ShackBurger and it doesn't meet your expectations, you may wind up with buyer's remorse.
Something else to note: Shake Shack and Culver's were named among the 11 fast food burgers that are overrated. With that in mind, and considering each chain's value hinges on subjective standards, you could always save money by staying home and making a copycat ShackBurger or smash burger recipe of your own.