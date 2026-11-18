Culver's is a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain famous for ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in a New York City park and quickly grew to the hotspot it is today, serving ShackBurgers and its signature crinkle fries. Both are highly regarded on our list of burger chains taking over America, but does one offer better value than the other when it comes to price, toppings, and overall satisfaction?

For this experiment, we explored online menus for both chains in similar geographic locations, comparing the cost and nutrition information for basic one-patty versions of the restaurants' most popular burgers. At the Culver's on W. Addison St. in Wrigleyville, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago), a single ButterBurger with American cheese on a lightly toasted buttered kaiser bun costs $5.89 and has 460 calories, 23 grams of fat, 24 grams of protein, 39 grams of carbohydrates, and 700 milligrams of sodium. Adding "the works" (pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions) tacks on 20 calories, but there's no extra charge to do so.

At the Shake Shack on N. Clark Street in Wrigleyville, a single ShackBurger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun costs $7.99 and has 500 calories, 30 grams of fat, 29 grams of protein, 26 grams of carbohydrates, and 1,250 milligrams of sodium.