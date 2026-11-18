Considering its price point, the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System is the NutriBullet's real Consumer Reports rival, despite coming in third place. It has 1,400 peak watts to the NutriBullet's 1,200, a 72-ounce pitcher to the NutriBullet's 64-ounce option, and comes with an 8-cup processor bowl for chopping and dough.

The closest KitchenAid match, the K400, also has a 1,200-watt motor with five speeds and comes with a 48-ounce jar, but it costs $170 on sale through the brand's website (compared to $300 on Amazon), and customers have to purchase its single-serve cups separately. Just be aware that prices may vary by location and over time.

On the NutriBullet website, the NBF50500 has a 4.1-star rating from over 580 reviews. On Amazon, it has a 4.5-star rating from more than 10,800 reviews. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "It's powerful enough to blend fruits, vegetables, and ice into smooth, creamy smoothies every time — even with tougher ingredients like frozen fruit or nuts." Its durability, however, receives mixed feedback, with some Amazon reviewers writing that it has held up for years while others report that theirs broke within a few months. One customer explained that it's also very loud, writing that it "sounds like it is breaking down." That noise is a real drawback but hasn't hurt the ratings, and C.R.'s lab results still stand. So, if you're comparing Ninja and KitchenAid blenders, consider giving this affordable NutriBullet model a try.