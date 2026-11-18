Not Ninja Or KitchenAid — Consumer Reports' Highest Rated Full-Size Blender Comes From An American Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the market for a new full-size blender and are stuck comparing the specs of Ninja and KitchenAid models, hold up because there's another American contender on the scene. The NutriBullet NBF50500 is Consumer Reports' highest rated full-size model. The nonprofit lists the price at about $100, although this may differ based on where you buy it. C.R. tested 22 full-size blenders and gave the NutriBullet top marks for crushing ice, pureeing foods, and blending smoothies — which matters because a cheap blender will leave behind chunks.
The NBF50500 full combo includes a 1,200-watt motor base, a 64-ounce blender pitcher with a lid and vented cap, a tamper, a 32-ounce cup, a 24-ounce handled cup, two to-go lids, an easy-twist extractor blade, and a recipe book. The pitcher, cups, and lids can go on the top rack of a dishwasher while the motor base and blades are hand-wash only. The appliance features three speeds and comes with a one-year warranty.
American roots, Italian owners, and a lab win that doesn't include reliability
NutriBullet began in California back in 2003 with its first offering: the Magic Bullet. Its parent company, Capital Brands, is based in Los Angeles. In 2020, NutriBullet joined the De'Longhi Group, an Italian company, so while it is American-founded, it's now Italian-owned. What you get from the NBF50500 is two blenders in one box. The 64-ounce pitcher is for family batches, and the 32-ounce cup and 24-ounce handled cup are for single servings on the go — meaning you won't need to keep a separate personal blender on hand.
The company says the NBF50500 can handle soups, sauces, nut butters, dressings, dips, desserts, ice cream, and shakes. On predicted reliability, Consumer Reports gave this NutriBullet 66 out of 100 points, just ahead of the Ninja model at 65 out of 100. The trade-off is clear: You get the highest-rated overall lab performance for about $100 — around $60 cheaper than the third-place Ninja and about $500 cheaper than the second-place Vitamix. (That $500 gap might even make you wonder why Vitamix blenders are so expensive in the first place.)
NutriBullet offers a top-rated full-size blender for about $100
Considering its price point, the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System is the NutriBullet's real Consumer Reports rival, despite coming in third place. It has 1,400 peak watts to the NutriBullet's 1,200, a 72-ounce pitcher to the NutriBullet's 64-ounce option, and comes with an 8-cup processor bowl for chopping and dough.
The closest KitchenAid match, the K400, also has a 1,200-watt motor with five speeds and comes with a 48-ounce jar, but it costs $170 on sale through the brand's website (compared to $300 on Amazon), and customers have to purchase its single-serve cups separately. Just be aware that prices may vary by location and over time.
On the NutriBullet website, the NBF50500 has a 4.1-star rating from over 580 reviews. On Amazon, it has a 4.5-star rating from more than 10,800 reviews. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "It's powerful enough to blend fruits, vegetables, and ice into smooth, creamy smoothies every time — even with tougher ingredients like frozen fruit or nuts." Its durability, however, receives mixed feedback, with some Amazon reviewers writing that it has held up for years while others report that theirs broke within a few months. One customer explained that it's also very loud, writing that it "sounds like it is breaking down." That noise is a real drawback but hasn't hurt the ratings, and C.R.'s lab results still stand. So, if you're comparing Ninja and KitchenAid blenders, consider giving this affordable NutriBullet model a try.