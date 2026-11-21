Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature-Brand Fine Ground Black Pepper?
Pepper is a household staple for a reason. It is universal, enhances the flavor of food while cooking, and can even help remove excess soap in the laundry (a little unknown truth about pepper). If you are a pepper lover and use it frequently, buying it in bulk from Costco under the Kirkland Signature brand is a smart move. The chain's private label draws comparisons to name-brand products all of the time, and some items are even made by another brand. Usually clues about the original producer show up on a product's label, but that's not the case with Kirkland Signature fine-ground black pepper. So who makes it?
Some evidence of the company that makes at least one style of Kirkland's black pepper shows up in a 2014 recall report. The FDA announced the recall of over 5,000 cases of Kirkland Signature Course Ground Malabar Pepper made by Olde Thompson between April and June 2014 because of potential Salmonella contamination. Additionally, Costco's digital magazine for members published a feature in the fall of 2020 about Costco spice production in Vietnam. The article named Olde Thompson as a manufacturer of Kirkland Signature spices. The company has been in operation since 1944, has a private label business, and claims to be the leading producer of salt and pepper mills in the world.
What to know about Kirkland Signature fine-ground black pepper
Costco Kirkland Signature fine-ground black pepper comes in12.3-ounce bottles and costs under $6. The back label says the jar should be stored away from sunlight in a cool and dry area. Instead of black peppercorns, this pepper is finely ground and ready for dusting over food. Costco says it is sourced from Vietnam, which is in line with the Costco Connection story from a few years ago. There's may even be a five-pound tub of Olde Thompson Cracked Black Pepper for sale at a Costco Business Center in your area.
Costco members on Reddit were disappointed when the coarse-ground malabar black pepper was discontinued around 2019. But like other private label products, such as Kirkland Signature Mimosa, members have rated this pepper pretty highly on Costco's website. Out of almost 1,000 reviews, nearly 90% gave it five stars. Some said it tastes fresh and was a perfectly sized grind for cooking. Another said that while it took them just over a year to finish the jar, the quality was excellent.