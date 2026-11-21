Pepper is a household staple for a reason. It is universal, enhances the flavor of food while cooking, and can even help remove excess soap in the laundry (a little unknown truth about pepper). If you are a pepper lover and use it frequently, buying it in bulk from Costco under the Kirkland Signature brand is a smart move. The chain's private label draws comparisons to name-brand products all of the time, and some items are even made by another brand. Usually clues about the original producer show up on a product's label, but that's not the case with Kirkland Signature fine-ground black pepper. So who makes it?

Some evidence of the company that makes at least one style of Kirkland's black pepper shows up in a 2014 recall report. The FDA announced the recall of over 5,000 cases of Kirkland Signature Course Ground Malabar Pepper made by Olde Thompson between April and June 2014 because of potential Salmonella contamination. Additionally, Costco's digital magazine for members published a feature in the fall of 2020 about Costco spice production in Vietnam. The article named Olde Thompson as a manufacturer of Kirkland Signature spices. The company has been in operation since 1944, has a private label business, and claims to be the leading producer of salt and pepper mills in the world.