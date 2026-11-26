If your Thanksgiving Day consists of endless meal preparation like defrosting turkeys, mashing sweet potatoes, baking pies, and setting the table, you might need some caffeine to get you through the day and keep Thanksgiving stress low. Oh good, that one uncle you never really liked is also coming? Sounds like it's time for a sweet treat too. If you want to run out to the local Dunkin' for a break on your Thanksgiving, it pays to know whether your location is open before getting into the car.

And there's a good chance your local Dunkin' will be open for Turkey Day, but not all are. "Dunkin' store hours vary by location," Sydney Brass, a spokesperson for the chain, told Mashed. "While many Dunkin' locations will be open on Thanksgiving, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

Dunkin's stores are largely operated on a franchise model, meaning they're independently owned but follow standards set by Dunkin' corporate. That can result in each franchisee setting slightly different holiday hours. Because the chain doesn't have a standardized holiday schedule, check the website or app. That'll save you a trip that ends sadly, without a much-needed coffee or donut.