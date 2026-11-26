Is Dunkin' Open On Thanksgiving 2026? Here's What To Know
If your Thanksgiving Day consists of endless meal preparation like defrosting turkeys, mashing sweet potatoes, baking pies, and setting the table, you might need some caffeine to get you through the day and keep Thanksgiving stress low. Oh good, that one uncle you never really liked is also coming? Sounds like it's time for a sweet treat too. If you want to run out to the local Dunkin' for a break on your Thanksgiving, it pays to know whether your location is open before getting into the car.
And there's a good chance your local Dunkin' will be open for Turkey Day, but not all are. "Dunkin' store hours vary by location," Sydney Brass, a spokesperson for the chain, told Mashed. "While many Dunkin' locations will be open on Thanksgiving, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."
Dunkin's stores are largely operated on a franchise model, meaning they're independently owned but follow standards set by Dunkin' corporate. That can result in each franchisee setting slightly different holiday hours. Because the chain doesn't have a standardized holiday schedule, check the website or app. That'll save you a trip that ends sadly, without a much-needed coffee or donut.
What are Dunkin' Thanksgiving hours?
Dunkin' hasn't offered a specific schedule for most locations, but in the past, the coffee chain's stores tend to be open on Thanksgiving morning. Many close between noon and 2 p.m., and some locations have even opened before their normal operating hours to allow early morning customers to swing by and grab a cup of joe before the holiday festivities begin. Other locations may be closed entirely, such as those inside or near office buildings, which are unlikely to see much traffic on a holiday.
Customers are split on whether Dunkin' being open on Thanksgiving is a good thing or a bad thing. It seems to depend on your perspective. "As a customer I'd actually like to have one open near me," said one user on the r/DunkinDonuts forum, adding, "I usually get an extra black coffee the day before to hold me off." A commenter who identified as an employee disagreed. "We're closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas as should every store be," the Redditor said. "Let workers enjoy time off with their family and friends too."
Dunkin' hasn't announced any schedule changes for Black Friday. For that reason, it's likely that many stores will be open normal hours (as has been the case in the past). Still, it's a good idea to check your local store to make sure. Otherwise, you might be left with no coffee to get you through the day.