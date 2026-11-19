Standing in the wine aisle surrounded by countless varieties at varying price points can make choosing a bottle feel like a difficult task. After all, you want something enjoyable enough to sip on its own, but that can also pair with different foods without breaking the bank. Certified sommelier Laurie Forster, known as "The Wine Coach," says, "If you are not looking to Chianti for great red wine values, you need to start." Forster highly recommends reaching for Chianti Classico by Banfi. "This Chianti comes from one of the most established producers in Tuscany, with a long-standing focus on quality." That choice comes with some good news: High-quality wine doesn't always come with a high price tag. A 750-milliliter bottle of Banfi Chianti Classico typically costs between $15 and $18.

Chianti is a dry red wine produced in parts of Tuscany, Italy. In accordance with the Designation of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin (DOCG), it must contain at least 70% Sangiovese grapes (and no more than 10% white or 15% cabernet grapes) and be aged for at least nine months. Chianti Classico, however, has stricter requirements. It must be produced in central Tuscany with a minimum of 80% Sangiovese grapes and aged 12 to 24 months, depending on its tier. These factors contribute to a wine that Forster describes as having savory, herby notes, alongside cherry, with high acidity and soft tannins. This makes Chianti Classico an approachable, easy-drinking red wine that can pair with just about any food.