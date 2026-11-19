One Of Buzz Aldrin's Favorite Dinners Is A Retro Pot Roast With A Boozy Twist
In 1978, a recipe collection published under the name "Out of This World Cook Book" was put together by the Cocoa Beach Women's Club, the wives of those working in the Space Program. It's an interesting artifact representing the favorite recipes of the astronauts and the local community around the Space Program. While reading through the entries, we came across one of Buzz Aldrin's favorite dinners: pot roast in bourbon.
Joan Aldrin, whose husband was the second man on the moon, submitted the recipe. After dusting the roast with flour, salt, and pepper and browning it, she added onions, brown sugar, water, and the surprising ingredient, bourbon. Bourbon can add smoky, woody, and even sweet flavors to the gravy, expanding its complexity. These notes meld perfectly with the brown sugar and onions as all the ingredients cook down.
This slow cooker pot roast recipe calls for a hearty red wine, but it could easily be replaced with a bourbon like Aldrin's for a different flavor profile. One of the major mistakes everyone makes with pot roast is not adding flavorful liquids. Braising the meat with a touch of bourbon, wine, stock or another liquid besides water is a complete game-changer.
The best bourbons to add to pot roast
Mrs. Aldrin's recipe doesn't specify the bourbon she used, but any good bourbon should work. When deciding, the main questions to ask yourself are: What flavors are in the bourbon? And would I want to drink this by itself? A mistake people make when cooking with bourbon is using either a really cheap or really expensive bottle.
Focusing on bourbons that are readily available in most grocery or liquor stores, there are a few affordable options to choose from. For a bold, peppery kick, something like Wild Turkey 101, which is very rye-forward, works well. The alcohol in bourbon bonds with the molecules in the beef, imparting deep, charred-oak flavor that can withstand a long, slow braise.
Speaking of char, if a smoky, campfire flavor sounds delicious, a good option would be a Knob Creek – year-old bourbon whiskey (or another long-aged yet affordable bourbon). Sitting in the barrel for nine years releases a large amount of tannin from the wood, creating leathery, woodsmoke flavors. Those wanting to avoid spice and smoke may prefer to cook pot roast with Maker's Mark. Since it's made with soft red winter wheat instead of rye grain, that zesty kick is replaced with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and honey.