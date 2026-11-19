In 1978, a recipe collection published under the name "Out of This World Cook Book" was put together by the Cocoa Beach Women's Club, the wives of those working in the Space Program. It's an interesting artifact representing the favorite recipes of the astronauts and the local community around the Space Program. While reading through the entries, we came across one of Buzz Aldrin's favorite dinners: pot roast in bourbon.

Joan Aldrin, whose husband was the second man on the moon, submitted the recipe. After dusting the roast with flour, salt, and pepper and browning it, she added onions, brown sugar, water, and the surprising ingredient, bourbon. Bourbon can add smoky, woody, and even sweet flavors to the gravy, expanding its complexity. These notes meld perfectly with the brown sugar and onions as all the ingredients cook down.

This slow cooker pot roast recipe calls for a hearty red wine, but it could easily be replaced with a bourbon like Aldrin's for a different flavor profile. One of the major mistakes everyone makes with pot roast is not adding flavorful liquids. Braising the meat with a touch of bourbon, wine, stock or another liquid besides water is a complete game-changer.