Mistakes People Make Cooking With Bourbon

Bourbon is usually the sort of thing people sip on; it isn't as commonly found in cooking as wine or vodka are, but it absolutely has its place. However, because it isn't commonly used, there are a range of mistakes people make when cooking with bourbon. This can leave home cooks with a bad taste in the mouth, literally and metaphorically. And, because something goes wrong, they're often put off from cooking with it again in the future.

Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way. Once you learn what you're doing wrong, you can use bourbon in cooking to its full potential. I spoke with three experts with lots of experience cooking with this spirit to shed light on the matter. Katie Vine is a food blogger and recipe developer from Dinners Done Quick with extensive bourbon cooking experience. Erin Clarke is a cookbook author and recipe developer who has featured multiple bourbon-containing recipes on her blog Well Plated. Adam Gallagher is a co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, where he regularly experiments with bourbon.

Thanks to their expert insights, I was able to get to the bottom of the most common bourbon cooking mistakes and how to avoid them. Once you know what not to do, you'll be able to unlock a whole new range of dishes using this tasty spirit. If you've had bad experiences in the past, there's a chance to rewrite history and learn from the error of your ways. Read on to learn what not to do with bourbon and how to make it work for you instead.