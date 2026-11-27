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You're probably used to seeing the bright red Folgers coffee can right next to the deep royal blue of Maxwell House's on the shelf since they're two of the most common coffee brands in the United States. But is there a difference between Folgers and Maxwell House? Consumer Reports set out to decide just that (and where those two rank in comparison to almost 30 other coffee blends). The results might be surprising to the many Americans who turn to Maxwell House: Folgers Classic beat Maxwell House's House Blend in the testing by a large margin.

As a matter of fact, Consumer Reports ranked its House Blend at the very bottom of the list. Meanwhile, Folgers Classic ranked higher, though it garnered an unremarkable review in the middle of the pack. Those are very similar to the positions on Mashed's own ranking of 16 ground coffee brands in which Maxwell House was second-worst and Folgers came in at No. 5 on the list.

Maxwell House's House Blend coffee tasted bitter, burnt, and grainy, according to Consumer Reports' review. Folgers fared slightly better, with the coffee described as "full-bodied and quite strong." The testers, who drank samples of the coffee black, were looking for a balance of acidity, bitterness, and sweetness. While both Folgers and Maxwell House samples proved too bitter for the testers' palates, they felt that it was possible to overcome Folgers' issues, softening the bitterness with milk or cream. Both brands are lower-priced, but are the savings worth it if the taste isn't that good?