Maxwell House Vs Folgers: Whose Coffee Blend Did Consumer Reports Rank Higher?
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You're probably used to seeing the bright red Folgers coffee can right next to the deep royal blue of Maxwell House's on the shelf since they're two of the most common coffee brands in the United States. But is there a difference between Folgers and Maxwell House? Consumer Reports set out to decide just that (and where those two rank in comparison to almost 30 other coffee blends). The results might be surprising to the many Americans who turn to Maxwell House: Folgers Classic beat Maxwell House's House Blend in the testing by a large margin.
As a matter of fact, Consumer Reports ranked its House Blend at the very bottom of the list. Meanwhile, Folgers Classic ranked higher, though it garnered an unremarkable review in the middle of the pack. Those are very similar to the positions on Mashed's own ranking of 16 ground coffee brands in which Maxwell House was second-worst and Folgers came in at No. 5 on the list.
Maxwell House's House Blend coffee tasted bitter, burnt, and grainy, according to Consumer Reports' review. Folgers fared slightly better, with the coffee described as "full-bodied and quite strong." The testers, who drank samples of the coffee black, were looking for a balance of acidity, bitterness, and sweetness. While both Folgers and Maxwell House samples proved too bitter for the testers' palates, they felt that it was possible to overcome Folgers' issues, softening the bitterness with milk or cream. Both brands are lower-priced, but are the savings worth it if the taste isn't that good?
Here's how the prices of Folgers and Maxwell House compare to other brands
Some customers may be choosing Folgers or Maxwell House, not because they're the best-tasting coffee on the market but because they're two of the more affordable name-brand coffees. But is it worth the sacrifice? At Walmart, you can find a 25.9-ounce canister of ground Classic Roast Folgers for about $15, which is about $9.25 per pound (discounted at the time of writing to $13, or $8 per pound). Walmart also sells a 24.5-ounce can of Maxwell House House Blend for a bit more than $15, though its smaller package size means it comes out to almost $10 per pound. Those prices are very similar, though, and the Great Value store brand (which Consumer Reports didn't taste but Walmart shoppers rate almost as well as either of them) comes in slightly lower, priced at about $8 per pound.
On the other end of the spectrum, it's no surprise that a high-ranked brand, Counter Culture, is more expensive. Its Big Trouble blend is $20 for a 12-ounce bag at Walmart, or almost $27 per pound. But the good news is that you don't have to pay quite that much for a brand that's still higher-ranked than Maxwell House or Folgers.
Consumer Reports liked the Tim Hortons Original Blend, bestowing on it the Consumer Reports Recommended label. A 12-ounce bag is a bit over $10 at Walmart, meaning the coffee is just over $14 per pound — about $5 per pound higher than Folgers' regular price. The Dunkin' Original Blend, also recommended by the organization (though ranked lower on the list), costs a little over $13 per pound, though at the time of writing, it was discounted to less than $12 per pound.