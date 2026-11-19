The Nostalgic Cookie Jar Collectors Love Finding At Thrift Stores
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As an avid thrift shopper, I'm always on the hunt for unique treasures whenever I walk into my local second-hand store, estate sale, or Goodwill. The search never gets old, and decoding the mystery behind an item's history is half the fun. One of the first items thrifters lunge toward is cookie jars. If there's a popular vintage name like Shawnee Pottery on the bottom of the jar, shoppers will scoop it up before a speck of dust can settle. I once found a Shawnee Pottery cookie jar shaped like a corn cob, but one of Shawnee's more popular designs is Smiley Pig.
Collectors search for this nostalgic cookie jar. After all, cookie jars are as American as apple pie. Most versions depict a sweet-faced pig sporting a kerchief and patterned pants, posing with its eyes closed, head up, and hands on its hips — a stance that could be interpreted as an attitude or youthful indifference depending on how you look at it. Smiley Pig, along with other popular cookie jars like his pair, Winnie Pig, was designed by Robert Ganz in the late 1930s. An antique seller in Michigan told YouTube viewers that his top-selling cookie jar was a Smiley Pig Tulip cookie jar that he sold for over $385. Others have found luck at Goodwill or tag sales, where they are often priced well below market value. One collector captioned their Facebook photo of Smiley Pig, "Cost me $4.00 at a garage sale!"
Why collectors love the Smiley Pig cookie jar and where you can find one
The Smiley Pig cookie jar is a retro item that offers more than fun kitchen decor. When someone sees Smiley Pig's face looking back at them, fond memories often rush back. It's the cookie jar they remember from their grandma's kitchen counter; the one they recall reaching into for their favorite cinnamon sugar cookie after school.
Shawnee Pottery was founded in Ohio in 1937 and made many different items, ranging from salt and pepper shakers to dinnerware for World War II soldiers, but it's the cookie jars people seem to remember and seek out most. While it's possible to find one at the thrift store, the online secondhand market is a surer bet. Resale sites like eBay and Etsy have Smiley Pigs for sale, but they don't come cheap. You may also be able to snag vintage cookie jars like this one at a church bazaar, yard sale, or estate sale. I've had some of my best luck at annual church sales where the vintage finds are amazing, and the prices cannot be beat.
Wherever you find your next cookie jar, don't let it sit empty. Let it fulfill its purpose and stock it with treats like soft almond biscotti to accompany your morning coffee, or delightful oatmeal cookies you can grab anytime.