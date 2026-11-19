We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As an avid thrift shopper, I'm always on the hunt for unique treasures whenever I walk into my local second-hand store, estate sale, or Goodwill. The search never gets old, and decoding the mystery behind an item's history is half the fun. One of the first items thrifters lunge toward is cookie jars. If there's a popular vintage name like Shawnee Pottery on the bottom of the jar, shoppers will scoop it up before a speck of dust can settle. I once found a Shawnee Pottery cookie jar shaped like a corn cob, but one of Shawnee's more popular designs is Smiley Pig.

Collectors search for this nostalgic cookie jar. After all, cookie jars are as American as apple pie. Most versions depict a sweet-faced pig sporting a kerchief and patterned pants, posing with its eyes closed, head up, and hands on its hips — a stance that could be interpreted as an attitude or youthful indifference depending on how you look at it. Smiley Pig, along with other popular cookie jars like his pair, Winnie Pig, was designed by Robert Ganz in the late 1930s. An antique seller in Michigan told YouTube viewers that his top-selling cookie jar was a Smiley Pig Tulip cookie jar that he sold for over $385. Others have found luck at Goodwill or tag sales, where they are often priced well below market value. One collector captioned their Facebook photo of Smiley Pig, "Cost me $4.00 at a garage sale!"