It's fitting that Starbucks first launched its Oleato line of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)-infused coffees in Italy, a mecca for both of the principal ingredients, thus introducing the concept of adding heart-healthy olive oil to coffee. Humans on the Italian peninsula as well as the island of Sicily have been partaking of this "liquid gold" since ancient Greek settlers planted their first trees. Coffee was a much later addition to Italian culture, being introduced by Venetian merchants in the 1500s.

To be sure, adding it to your morning coffee is one of the more unconventional ways to use olive oil, but consuming it has health benefits that are worth consideration. According to the CDC, olive oil is high in unsaturated fats and "may help prevent and manage high levels of LDL ('bad') cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or 'good') cholesterol levels." EVOO is especially high in polyphenols, which help fight inflammation in the body. Adding it to your morning coffee is a convenient way of enjoying the health benefits of olive oil in your diet.

There are a few different ways to add olive oil to your coffee. Oil and water famously don't mix, so just stirring it with a spoon may not work for some drinkers. Running it through a blender will help them come together more thoroughly. A handheld frother should also do the trick. You could instead choose to add the olive oil to a cold foam or froth rather than the coffee directly.