Why You Should Be Adding Olive Oil To Your Morning Coffee
It's fitting that Starbucks first launched its Oleato line of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)-infused coffees in Italy, a mecca for both of the principal ingredients, thus introducing the concept of adding heart-healthy olive oil to coffee. Humans on the Italian peninsula as well as the island of Sicily have been partaking of this "liquid gold" since ancient Greek settlers planted their first trees. Coffee was a much later addition to Italian culture, being introduced by Venetian merchants in the 1500s.
To be sure, adding it to your morning coffee is one of the more unconventional ways to use olive oil, but consuming it has health benefits that are worth consideration. According to the CDC, olive oil is high in unsaturated fats and "may help prevent and manage high levels of LDL ('bad') cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or 'good') cholesterol levels." EVOO is especially high in polyphenols, which help fight inflammation in the body. Adding it to your morning coffee is a convenient way of enjoying the health benefits of olive oil in your diet.
There are a few different ways to add olive oil to your coffee. Oil and water famously don't mix, so just stirring it with a spoon may not work for some drinkers. Running it through a blender will help them come together more thoroughly. A handheld frother should also do the trick. You could instead choose to add the olive oil to a cold foam or froth rather than the coffee directly.
What olive oil does to coffee
Adding anything to coffee is going to change its texture and mouthfeel. We make coffee thicker and smoother by adding fats such as from cream and milk. Fats also tamp down on bitterness. Olive oil is also a fat, and when blended correctly can offer the same silky mouthfeel experience as dairy. Getting water and oil to blend takes a little work, though, which is why using something speedy like a blender or frother to break up the oil is helpful. (Just drink it in a timely manner. The water and oil will eventually separate if allowed to sit long enough.) However, being an oil, olive oil is oily, and some coffee drinkers may be turned off by what they perceive as an oily coffee.
As for flavor, yes, adding olive oil will change the taste of coffee. Like coffee beans, there are countless olive oil varieties sourced from all over the world on the market (and plenty of great affordable brands), so it may be worth experimenting to find one that works for you. Generally speaking, olive oil adds a kind of nuttiness and sweetness, though some EVOO can come across as slightly bitter. Certain olive oils have a fruitiness that might pair better with different roasts. The more olive oil you add, the more its flavors will come through.
Some recommended brands of olive oil that fans put in their coffee include Puget EVOO and Pompeian Smooth EVOO. Going for a little bit of milder olive oil is probably the best way to start. You can increase the amount of oil and play with different combinations as you gain a taste for it and grow in confidence and experience.