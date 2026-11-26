If getting your daily Starbucks fix is a nonnegotiable, it's vital to know if the coffee chain is open on Thanksgiving. After all, Starbucks makes a big deal out of the holidays — it even has its own Thanksgiving coffee blend. Unfortunately, whether it's open on Turkey Day isn't a simple yes-or-no answer.

Although most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, according to the website, exact operating hours will vary because the beverage giant doesn't have a blanket closure policy for the holiday. To avoid an unnecessary trip and keep holiday plans running smoothly, check ahead to see if your preferred location is open and what its special hours are.

According to the coffee chain's website, Thanksgiving tends to be a "morning-heavy day," as customers stop by for their caffeine fix before heading off to holiday gatherings or starting their Thanksgiving prep. With so many people potentially having the same idea, your local Starbucks could be even busier than usual.