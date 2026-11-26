Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2026? Here's What To Know
If getting your daily Starbucks fix is a nonnegotiable, it's vital to know if the coffee chain is open on Thanksgiving. After all, Starbucks makes a big deal out of the holidays — it even has its own Thanksgiving coffee blend. Unfortunately, whether it's open on Turkey Day isn't a simple yes-or-no answer.
Although most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, according to the website, exact operating hours will vary because the beverage giant doesn't have a blanket closure policy for the holiday. To avoid an unnecessary trip and keep holiday plans running smoothly, check ahead to see if your preferred location is open and what its special hours are.
According to the coffee chain's website, Thanksgiving tends to be a "morning-heavy day," as customers stop by for their caffeine fix before heading off to holiday gatherings or starting their Thanksgiving prep. With so many people potentially having the same idea, your local Starbucks could be even busier than usual.
How to check Starbucks' Thanksgiving hours
Whichever Starbucks are open on Thanksgiving will likely operate with reduced hours. The specifics will vary by location, but some could open a little later than usual, or close earlier than normal. Many drive-thru Starbucks locations tend to have longer operating hours, so you might have more luck finding one that's open when you need it.
Also, there's an important distinction between standalone Starbucks cafés and licensed locations inside other businesses. Starbucks that are inside Target or grocery stores may follow their host store's holiday schedule rather than the hours of a typical location. For example, Target has confirmed that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2026, so don't count on picking up a Tiramisu Velvet Latte during a Target run that day. Grocery store locations and their attached Starbucks cafés may also have reduced operating hours on Thanksgiving or be closed entirely, depending on the retailer.
The easiest way to avoid disappointment is to use the Starbucks store locator or the mobile app to check your preferred location's Thanksgiving hours. You can also call the store directly to confirm its holiday hours, especially if you're planning to visit a Starbucks inside another business. But with more than 41,000 stores worldwide, it's very likely a Starbucks near you will be open at least part of the day on Thanksgiving.