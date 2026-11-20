The 114-Year-Old Chocolate Bar That Changed American Candy History
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In 1912, something happened in Nashville that changed American candy forever. It was an era when there were fewer options than the smorgasbord of sweets we have today. Hershey's had its chocolate bar for the public to buy, and there were treats like Black Licorice Crows and Tootsie Rolls. But most candy was made with one ingredient or in a singular flavor before 1912. That year, Tennessee's most famous snack was invented: chocolate bars called Goo Goo Clusters that were made with more than one main ingredient. They featured four elements wrapped up into one candy bar and were the first of a new wave of sweets in the U.S.
Goo Goo Clusters were invented at Standard Candy Company in Nashville. They were, and still are, made with caramel, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts, all coated in a layer of milk chocolate. Soon after they debuted, other kinds combination candies began to emerge. In 1918 Cherry Mash candies continued the trend of combining elements with a soft fondant maraschino cherry center covered with milk chocolate and chopped roasted peanuts. Heath Bar arrived in the 1920's, a milk chocolate-coated stick of butter toffee topped with crushed almonds. Over the years, the recipes have gotten all the more creative. Fast forward to modern day, and you'll find chocolate bars like Twix, Snickers, and rocky road-style candy that all feature combination ingredients and textures.
How these classic chocolate bars have changed over the past 100-plus years
When Goo Goo Clusters first came out, they were hand-dipped in melted chocolate and sold at the candy counter in drug stores without wrappings — just under glass. The packaging is about the only thing that's changed about the original candy bar in more than a century. Now Goo Goo Clusters are individually wrapped and for sale at Walmart and other major retailers.
Several more varieties of Goo Goo Clusters have been made since the original recipe debuted in 1912, too. Also on the list of Classic Goo Goo Clusters are a pecan variety, a type made with peanut butter, and Cheerwine Goo Goo Clusters. There are also seven candy bars in the Goo Goo Cluster Premium division. They all feature specialty or themed flavor combinations like the Milk Chocolate Campfire Cowboy, a chocolate covered candy bar made with marshmallow and cookie butter and finished with bourbon smoked sea salt. You can also build your own Goo Goo Cluster at Design Your Own kiosks in Nashville and in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The Goo Goo Cluster store in downtown Nashville also hosts Chocolate Experiences that involve building your own custom candy bar.