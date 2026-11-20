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In 1912, something happened in Nashville that changed American candy forever. It was an era when there were fewer options than the smorgasbord of sweets we have today. Hershey's had its chocolate bar for the public to buy, and there were treats like Black Licorice Crows and Tootsie Rolls. But most candy was made with one ingredient or in a singular flavor before 1912. That year, Tennessee's most famous snack was invented: chocolate bars called Goo Goo Clusters that were made with more than one main ingredient. They featured four elements wrapped up into one candy bar and were the first of a new wave of sweets in the U.S.

Goo Goo Clusters were invented at Standard Candy Company in Nashville. They were, and still are, made with caramel, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts, all coated in a layer of milk chocolate. Soon after they debuted, other kinds combination candies began to emerge. In 1918 Cherry Mash candies continued the trend of combining elements with a soft fondant maraschino cherry center covered with milk chocolate and chopped roasted peanuts. Heath Bar arrived in the 1920's, a milk chocolate-coated stick of butter toffee topped with crushed almonds. Over the years, the recipes have gotten all the more creative. Fast forward to modern day, and you'll find chocolate bars like Twix, Snickers, and rocky road-style candy that all feature combination ingredients and textures.