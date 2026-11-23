With "burger" right in its name, it should come as no surprise that Whataburger serves up some delectable beef patties. In fact, Mashed staffers named the chain's Patty Melt one of the best fast food burgers of all time. But if there's anything to know about Whataburger before your first visit, it's that the chain doesn't just make great burgers — it also serves up a seriously high-quality fish sandwich. Enter: the Whataburger Whatacatch.

The seafood sandwich consists of a crisp, wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, topped with lettuce, tomato, and tangy tartar sauce, all inside a fluffy bun. Historically, the dish returns to Whataburger locations during Lent (the 40-day period between Ash Wednesday and Easter when Christians forgo meat on Friday, or sometimes every day). But many folks consider the Whatacatch yummy enough to deserve a spot on the company's permanent menu.

That includes one fan, who — in addition to bemoaning its seasonal status — posted in the r/fastfood subreddit, "I just tried a Whataburger Whatacatch sandwich, and surprisingly it was pretty good. In fact, I like it better than most. ... The Alaskan Pollock is a great choice, IMO, and the batter is very tasty." Another Reddit user (and self-proclaimed pescatarian) made a direct plea to the chain in a different thread: "Dear Whataburger, if you are reading this, please make the fish sandwich a permanent menu item. This is my official profession of love for the Whatacatch."