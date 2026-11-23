The Fish Sandwich At This Burger Chain Was One Of The Best Of 2026
With "burger" right in its name, it should come as no surprise that Whataburger serves up some delectable beef patties. In fact, Mashed staffers named the chain's Patty Melt one of the best fast food burgers of all time. But if there's anything to know about Whataburger before your first visit, it's that the chain doesn't just make great burgers — it also serves up a seriously high-quality fish sandwich. Enter: the Whataburger Whatacatch.
The seafood sandwich consists of a crisp, wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, topped with lettuce, tomato, and tangy tartar sauce, all inside a fluffy bun. Historically, the dish returns to Whataburger locations during Lent (the 40-day period between Ash Wednesday and Easter when Christians forgo meat on Friday, or sometimes every day). But many folks consider the Whatacatch yummy enough to deserve a spot on the company's permanent menu.
That includes one fan, who — in addition to bemoaning its seasonal status — posted in the r/fastfood subreddit, "I just tried a Whataburger Whatacatch sandwich, and surprisingly it was pretty good. In fact, I like it better than most. ... The Alaskan Pollock is a great choice, IMO, and the batter is very tasty." Another Reddit user (and self-proclaimed pescatarian) made a direct plea to the chain in a different thread: "Dear Whataburger, if you are reading this, please make the fish sandwich a permanent menu item. This is my official profession of love for the Whatacatch."
Ways to take the Whataburger Whatacatch sandwich up a notch
In 2026, customers could snag a Whataburger Whatacatch combo meal — which includes fries and a drink — for around $9.49 (though prices may have varied per location). That's a bit pricier than the comparable Filet-O-Fish meal from McDonald's, which costs around $9.19. But as one Whatacatch fan attests on Reddit, "Quality costs. Don't like it? Go to McDonald's." Another chimed in that it's worth it.
Baseline quality aside, though, Whataburger diners can upgrade their sandwich in multiple ways. For an extra-hearty meal, make it a double with two fish fillets or add a slice of American cheese, Filet-O-Fish style. For extra kick, the company recommends adding Creamy Pepper Sauce as a side to dip or spread onto the sandwich, though you can really turn up the heat by adding grilled or plain jalapeños right onto the sandwich.
And while we're all about the soft bun, Whataburger also serves up the Whatacatch platter, which comes with two fried Alaskan pollock fillets served over a bed of fries (a good choice for those who want to dive straight into the fish, sans the frills of lettuce and tomato). Alas, the Whatacatch sandwich (and platter) is still only available seasonally, so the next time you'll be able to reel one in is probably February 2027. Whether you're a Lenten pescatarian or a year-round fish lover, you likely won't regret taking the bait.