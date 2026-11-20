In 2022, a study published by Tel Aviv University found evidence that humans may have cooked with fire around 780,000 years ago. Placing food over flames is part of what makes us human, and gas stoves continue that tradition. But progress marches on, and some households are eschewing fire for something much higher-tech: induction stoves, which rely on electromagnetic currents to cook.

A 2022 Consumer Reports survey of over 2,100 people found that only about 3% of them had induction stovetops in their home. However, the popularity of this cooking option is growing and for good reason. A key benefit of induction stovetops is that they're far more energy-efficient than their gas counterparts, which lose more heat during cooking.

Thanks in part to their disparities in energy loss, gas stoves tend to be less expensive upfront, while induction-based models are often more affordable over the long haul. However, the exact difference in cost will be dictated by such factors as local utility rates. In areas where electricity is expensive, gas stoves may still be cheaper in the long run. Here's what you need to know about how well each performs in terms of efficiency.