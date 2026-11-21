Cheese curds are practically synonymous with Culver's. Those little deep-fried dairy nuggets are among the most popular Culver's menu items and probably the most iconic side. They're crispy on the outside and ooey-gooey on the inside — filled with real Wisconsin cheese. But if you order cheese curds during every visit, you might miss out on some delicious side dishes.

In fact, some of the Midwest fast food chain's most underrated offerings give those beloved curds a run for their money. Customers also go ga-ga for the onion rings, pretzel bites, and chili cheddar fries. Some people even prefer these sides to the fried cheese. Multiple Wisconsinites aren't too thrilled with Culver's curds, since they're breaded instead of coming in the traditional battered style. Regardless of where you're from, the other tried-and-true sides have something to offer.

So, the next time you're ordering a ButterBurger or other Culver's sandwich, consider choosing one of these options. You might even discover a new favorite that makes you forget all about those cheese curds — at least until your next visit.