3 Sides To Order At Culver's Instead Of Cheese Curds
Cheese curds are practically synonymous with Culver's. Those little deep-fried dairy nuggets are among the most popular Culver's menu items and probably the most iconic side. They're crispy on the outside and ooey-gooey on the inside — filled with real Wisconsin cheese. But if you order cheese curds during every visit, you might miss out on some delicious side dishes.
In fact, some of the Midwest fast food chain's most underrated offerings give those beloved curds a run for their money. Customers also go ga-ga for the onion rings, pretzel bites, and chili cheddar fries. Some people even prefer these sides to the fried cheese. Multiple Wisconsinites aren't too thrilled with Culver's curds, since they're breaded instead of coming in the traditional battered style. Regardless of where you're from, the other tried-and-true sides have something to offer.
So, the next time you're ordering a ButterBurger or other Culver's sandwich, consider choosing one of these options. You might even discover a new favorite that makes you forget all about those cheese curds — at least until your next visit.
Onion Rings
Culver's onion rings feature thick-cut, sweet white onions coated in a crispy seasoned batter that hits the spot for many customers. In fact, some Culver's fans on Reddit mention wishing the cheese curds were made with the same batter as the onion rings. This savory side is a worthy companion to just about any ButterBurger on the menu.
Culver's onion rings have developed somewhat of a cult following among fast food fans, with certain customers even preferring them over the chain's famous cheese curds. In one Reddit thread, a customer declared that they'd choose a lifetime supply of Culver's onion rings over a million dollars. That's some serious love for the fried side. In a different post, a user declared, "Culver's onion rings are the best onion rings known to man they are absolutely perfect." The person further mentioned craving them on a regular basis.
While some fans believe the onion rings are perfect on their own, others have specific recommendations for dipping sauces. Those include pairing the item with BBQ or boom boom sauce, honey mustard, Culver's signature sauce, or cheese sauce for an extra-indulgent treat. You can even request your rings extra crispy if you're all about that crunch. Or top your ButterBurger with them if you're feeling fancy.
Pretzel Bites
If you're a fan of soft pretzels, Culver's has a menu item you might like. The round, bite-sized side is served warm, with a salty and slightly crisp exterior and a soft, chewy center. What really takes the pretzels to the next level is the Wisconsin cheddar cheese dipping sauce. The offering seems more like something you'd order at a gastropub than a fast food restaurant, and that's part of the appeal.
The pretzel bites are arguably one of Culver's most underrated menu items. In a Reddit thread titled "Unpopular opinion: Pretzel bites are better than cheese curds," several fans agreed with the sentiment. One commenter admitted to ordering them two or three times a week. They debuted as a limited-time offering in 2018 but proved so popular that Culver's added them to its permanent menu in 2021.
If you're feeling adventurous, the cheddar cheese sauce isn't your only dipping option. Culver's fans on Reddit have suggested pairing the pretzel bites with sweet toppings like peanut butter, hot fudge, or marshmallow creme for a sweet and savory treat. Availability of these substitutions may vary by location, but it's worth asking if you want to enjoy them like a dessert. However you eat them, these doughy delights are a compelling reason to take a break from the cheese curds.
Chili Cheddar Fries
Another beloved Culver's side that's worth choosing over cheese curds is the chili cheddar fries. They are crinkle-cut, smothered in the chain's signature George's Chili, and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. Some customers report the fries are kind of mid on their own. (Those are arguably among the worst of Culver's popular menu items.) However, adding chili and cheddar elevates them. Culver's has one of the highest-quality cheese sauces in the fast food industry, thanks to its use of real Wisconsin dairy. And the eatery uses a chili con carne family recipe from founder George Culver. With their powers combined, you get a delicious side dish that's substantial enough to be a whole meal if you want it to be.
The chili cheddar fries are definitely a Culver's fan favorite on Reddit. In a discussion about the chain's best sides, one Redditor ranked the chili cheddar fries above cheese curds, pretzel bites, and onion rings. The user also stated, "Chili Cheese Fries ordered extra crispy. I would order this every day if it wasn't 700 calories per serving." That extra-crispy recommendation is worth considering, especially when you're piling on wet ingredients like chili and cheese sauce. If you want to take things a step further topping-wise, some Redditors suggest adding sour cream, a side of bacon, ranch, or jalapeños for a little extra oomph. Having so many ways to customize these loaded fries arguably makes them 10 times more interesting flavor-wise than Culver's cheese curds.