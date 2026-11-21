The Type Of Flour Cowboy Kent Rollins Uses In Biscuits And Gravy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Old West holds an undeniable allure for many: the horses, the boots, the hats, the food. Maybe that's why Cowboy Kent Rollins, a culinary historian who keeps the spirit of the Old West alive, has over 3.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. With his restored 1876 Studebaker chuck wagon, he cooks up classics from the past, including American comfort food staples like homemade biscuits and gravy. And Rollins, who was named the Official Chuck Wagon Cook of Oklahoma in 1996, has one very specific tip about the right flour to use in that recipe: the all-purpose variety.
All-purpose flour is a basic pantry staple that suits just about any recipe that calls for flour. Rollins particularly likes using the King Arthur brand, which comes unbleached and free of bromate and artificial preservatives. This choice might surprise certain Southern cooks who are more familiar with the Southern brand White Lily. (King Arthur is based in New England, and Rollins resides in Oklahoma.)
Folks in the White Lily camp may argue that its product's lower-than-normal protein content translates into less gluten and thus more tenderness in the biscuits. However, Rollins explained on his website that King Arthur all-purpose flour has served him "right in any kind of weather or at any elevation." Indeed, having more protein can provide a better structure to baked goods prepared at high altitudes. And since all-purpose flour typically occupies the middle ground in terms of gluten formation, it shouldn't make food too chewy. King Arthur is also available in most grocery stores, unlike other popular brands such as White Lily (though the latter is available on Amazon).
Tips for making the best biscuits and gravy
Now that you have your flour squared away, it's biscuit time! When it comes to incorporating butter, Kent Rollins says it should be chilled, not room temperature. Making it overly warm is a common mistake people commit when baking biscuits, and it will likely produce a tougher, less flaky batch. You also don't want to overknead your dough, which Rollins says can lead to dry biscuits. He recommends spending only a minute rolling the ingredients together.
As for the gravy, Rollins prepared it with the same King Arthur all-purpose flour that he used in the biscuits. However, he initially didn't follow a set recipe for this part of the dish. He grew up learning to make gravy from whatever fat and cream or milk was on hand. And while you can still do that, he now recommends using leftover bacon grease to give your biscuits and gravy a savory upgrade. In order to make the roux, Rollins sifts the flour into the hot grease and mashes it with a nylon slotted spatula to keep clumps from forming.