We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Old West holds an undeniable allure for many: the horses, the boots, the hats, the food. Maybe that's why Cowboy Kent Rollins, a culinary historian who keeps the spirit of the Old West alive, has over 3.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. With his restored 1876 Studebaker chuck wagon, he cooks up classics from the past, including American comfort food staples like homemade biscuits and gravy. And Rollins, who was named the Official Chuck Wagon Cook of Oklahoma in 1996, has one very specific tip about the right flour to use in that recipe: the all-purpose variety.

All-purpose flour is a basic pantry staple that suits just about any recipe that calls for flour. Rollins particularly likes using the King Arthur brand, which comes unbleached and free of bromate and artificial preservatives. This choice might surprise certain Southern cooks who are more familiar with the Southern brand White Lily. (King Arthur is based in New England, and Rollins resides in Oklahoma.)

Folks in the White Lily camp may argue that its product's lower-than-normal protein content translates into less gluten and thus more tenderness in the biscuits. However, Rollins explained on his website that King Arthur all-purpose flour has served him "right in any kind of weather or at any elevation." Indeed, having more protein can provide a better structure to baked goods prepared at high altitudes. And since all-purpose flour typically occupies the middle ground in terms of gluten formation, it shouldn't make food too chewy. King Arthur is also available in most grocery stores, unlike other popular brands such as White Lily (though the latter is available on Amazon).