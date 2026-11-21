The Celebrity-Owned Restaurant That Serves Some Seriously Good BBQ
Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band, formed in 1975 and famous for hits like "Run to the Hills," "The Trooper," and ... BBQ? If you live in Coral Springs, Florida, you might already know about their tastiest hit: Rock N Roll Ribs, the BBQ joint owned by Iron Maiden's drummer, Nicko McBrain.
The restaurant is small with a simple menu of ribs, barbeque, and the expected sides (with heavy metal-themed names). But inside you'll find the walls and floor space covered in heavy metal and Iron Maiden memorabilia. Hard rock and heavy metal plays over the speakers, while racks of baby back ribs, which we named the best choice when ranking every cut of ribs, are served from behind the counter.
While most visitors have positive things to say about the food, the biggest draw seems to be Iron Maiden. Between the chance of meeting McBrain, seeing autographed memorabilia and gold records, and shopping through the merch, those that visit Rock N Roll Ribs have a good time, regardless of age. And beyond the food and decor, another Iron Maiden-connected item is Trooper Beer, a line of beers created by Iron Maiden and brewed by multiple popular brewers.
Customer and critic reviews of Rock N Roll Ribs
Rock N Roll Ribs has a 4.5-star rating on Google, with multiple reviewers praising the baby back ribs. Most mention them being so tender they're falling off the bone, with one reviewer stating, "Food was delicious, best BBQ ribs, moist, tender, and perfect smoke, 100% recommended." The second most mentioned menu item is the onion rings, and most reviewers had incredibly positive things to say about the waitstaff. Another reviewer gave their server, Ashley, extensive compliments, saying, "Our server ... was incredibly professional, knowledgeable, and attentive. She truly went above and beyond to make our dining experience memorable, taking the time to share her favorite menu recommendations, which did not disappoint."
Broward-Palm Beach New Times gave the restaurant a thorough review in 2010, soon after it opened, and pointed out that while most of the recipes are from Floridian guitarist, restaurateur, and co-owner Rick "Moby" Baum, the presence (and hope for the presence) of Iron Maiden's drummer is the main draw. Between the good food and the heavy metal vibes, it looks like Rock N Roll Ribs won't be one of the celebrity-owned eateries that have terrible reviews