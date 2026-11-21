Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band, formed in 1975 and famous for hits like "Run to the Hills," "The Trooper," and ... BBQ? If you live in Coral Springs, Florida, you might already know about their tastiest hit: Rock N Roll Ribs, the BBQ joint owned by Iron Maiden's drummer, Nicko McBrain.

The restaurant is small with a simple menu of ribs, barbeque, and the expected sides (with heavy metal-themed names). But inside you'll find the walls and floor space covered in heavy metal and Iron Maiden memorabilia. Hard rock and heavy metal plays over the speakers, while racks of baby back ribs, which we named the best choice when ranking every cut of ribs, are served from behind the counter.

While most visitors have positive things to say about the food, the biggest draw seems to be Iron Maiden. Between the chance of meeting McBrain, seeing autographed memorabilia and gold records, and shopping through the merch, those that visit Rock N Roll Ribs have a good time, regardless of age. And beyond the food and decor, another Iron Maiden-connected item is Trooper Beer, a line of beers created by Iron Maiden and brewed by multiple popular brewers.