Celebrity-Owned Eateries That Have Terrible Reviews

Cat Cora — the first female chef to be dubbed an Iron Chef in 2005 following her appearance on "Iron Chef America" — is a well-known name in the food world. Not only was she a regular on that show, but she's also co-hosted several food-focused television shows, opened over a dozen restaurants, and written multiple cookbooks.

So when news got out that she was debuting her New York City-based restaurant Fatbird in 2017, there was a lot of buzz leading up to the opening. You would have thought that, as a seasoned chef and restaurateur, Fatbird's success was a foregone conclusion. And you would've thought wrong. Critics skewered the restaurant, citing the tacky drink menu, abysmal service, and less-than-impressive food.

Though it focused on Southern classics like fried chicken, it did it poorly by all accounts. Though reviews from customers were a little more favorable than the critics, the service was still widely criticized, and the fried chicken was called "very bland and tasteless." After just 7 months, this restaurant shuttered — and it's perhaps not a surprise that Fatbird failed Fatbird failed when you also factor in a messy lawsuit with her restaurant partner.

