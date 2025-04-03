Celebrity-Owned Eateries That Have Terrible Reviews
Actors, singers, and pro athletes are among those lucky enough to have the money to invest in their interests, and there's no shortage of celebrities out there that have tried their hand at founding, running, or investing in the restaurant biz. From under-the-radar collaborations like Zach Braff's co-ownership of New York City's beloved Mermaid Oyster Bar to culinary powerhouses like two-time "Top Chef" winner Buddha Lo's Manhattan outpost Huso, celebrity involvement in restaurants certainly isn't uncommon.
But just because there's fame and fortune involved, it doesn't necessarily equate to a success. Some celebrity restaurants have even racked up some pretty negative reviews. From patrons who are disappointed in the quality of the service to extreme cases where food is served cold or raw, these restaurants have their fair share of naysayers. Discover which celebrity-affiliated restaurants have some of the worst customer and critic reviews, to help you plan your next meal out.
Fatbird
Cat Cora — the first female chef to be dubbed an Iron Chef in 2005 following her appearance on "Iron Chef America" — is a well-known name in the food world. Not only was she a regular on that show, but she's also co-hosted several food-focused television shows, opened over a dozen restaurants, and written multiple cookbooks.
So when news got out that she was debuting her New York City-based restaurant Fatbird in 2017, there was a lot of buzz leading up to the opening. You would have thought that, as a seasoned chef and restaurateur, Fatbird's success was a foregone conclusion. And you would've thought wrong. Critics skewered the restaurant, citing the tacky drink menu, abysmal service, and less-than-impressive food.
Though it focused on Southern classics like fried chicken, it did it poorly by all accounts. Though reviews from customers were a little more favorable than the critics, the service was still widely criticized, and the fried chicken was called "very bland and tasteless." After just 7 months, this restaurant shuttered — and it's perhaps not a surprise that Fatbird failed Fatbird failed when you also factor in a messy lawsuit with her restaurant partner.
The Lady & Sons
Paula Deen opened her first restaurant, The Lady & Sons, in 1989. Making a name for herself with her butter-filled, Southern soul food classics like fried chicken and biscuits, Paula Deen was awarded many accolades and eventually became a popular household name.
While the chef herself had a major fall from grace in 2013 after admitting to using racial slurs in the workplace, the restaurant seemed to follow suit. One Reddit user called their meal at this Savannah eatery "possibly the worst restaurant meal I have ever eaten."
Though it does have nearly 1,000 five-star Yelp reviews, The Lady & Sons also has vocal critics. Not only do negative reviews mention the outdated decor that is "decidedly shabby," but the primary complaint is the disappointing quality of all of the food. As one reviewer so eloquently put it, "Paula Deen ought to be embarrassed to be affiliated with this dump."
Guy's American Kitchen & Bar
Known for his attention-grabbing hairdo and punny one-liners on the Food Network series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri is one of TV's most recognizable food personalities. While he's capitalized on his success and opened multiple restaurant chains, some have been more successful than others. One of his biggest flops was Guy's American Kitchen & Bar.
The restaurant, which opened in 2012, called Times Square home — a notorious location among New Yorkers for being home to overpriced tourist traps. The huge space could seat over 500 guests and seemed to strive for a vintage Americana aesthetic. Though the restaurant may have been visually impressive, it accumulated nearly 350 one- and two-star reviews on Yelp, with the main qualms being the awful service, forgettable food, and sky-high prices. Critics agreed; the restaurant received a nearly unheard of 0-star review from New York Times' former food critic Pete Wells. Though it inexplicably stayed open for five years — through scores of terrible reviews – the restaurant eventually shuttered its doors New Year's Eve, 2017.
Saloon 16
Though former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning may be beloved for his skills on the football field, it seems he doesn't have the same magic touch when it comes to restaurants that he's involved in. Tucked inside the Graduate by Hilton Knoxville hotel, Saloon 16 has been carefully curated by Manning to represent his time spent at the University of Tennessee, with the restaurant's name paying homage to his college jersey number.
The Western-inspired food and drinks, however, seem to leave people disappointed. As one damning review put it, "the food all tasted like it came from the frozen food lane at Costco." Reviews consistently knock the quality of not only the food, but also the drinks — which are served in plastic cups, no less — and the small portions for high prices. The restaurant also has a tiny menu, so unless you like sub-par bar food, it's probably best to look elsewhere for your next meal in Knoxville.
Chicken Beer
Though most people don't expect airport food to top the charts, it's usually possible to find at least a passable meal during your travels. But unfortunately, Chicken + Beer — owned by rapper and musician Ludacris — isn't one of those options for the next time you're catching a flight in Los Angeles.
The reviews for the location in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are decent, averaging about four out of five stars on both TripAdvisor and Yelp. Experiences at LAX, however, seem to be the total opposite, with a less-than-impressive 2-star average rating on Google reviews and 2.7 on Yelp (even though there are worse airports out there when it comes to food options). The sky-high prices are the focal point of many one-star reviews, with one reviewer claiming they paid $120 for "a subpar cocktail, cold waffles with 2 small pieces of unseasoned fried chicken and a messy and mushy chicken sandwich that used a stringy tenderloin." Many patrons also complain about the slow service, which at an airport, can be a major issue when you've got places to be and flights to catch.
Margaritaville
Though Jimmy Buffett fans everywhere may flock to Margaritaville to get their fill of laid-back island living, it's often not worth the trip if the reviews are to be believed. This casual chain was originally founded by the famed singer, and since Buffet's passing in 2023, ownership has changed hands, but the restaurant retains the same island atmosphere. With over 30 locations across the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico, its signature is (unsurprisingly) margaritas, along with Mexican-inspired menu items like nachos, burrito bowls, and fish tacos. And even though burritos typically taste better at a restaurant, that logic doesn't seem to hold true at Margaritaville.
One thing that seems to be true about this restaurant: you either love it or hate it. The Boston location, for example, has a nearly equal number of five-star and one-star reviews. Critics note the terrible service, weak drinks, and mediocre (sometimes undercooked) food as their main qualms.Though other locations seem to have slightly better reviews, many hover around a 3 out of 5 star average on Yelp — so if you're interested in wasting away in Margaritaville, be sure to check out the location-specific reviews first.
Big Chicken
Though most well-known for his revered basketball career, former pro athlete Shaquille O'Neal has also made a name for himself as a successful restaurateur. One of his endeavors, fast-food restaurant chain Big Chicken, is akin to Popeyes or Chick-fil-A and is known for its fried chicken sandwiches and accompanying sides. The successful chain has locations in 17 states, as well as Manchester, England, and has joined the likes of celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse with an outpost on a Carnival Cruise Ship — but it's also not without its critics.
Some locations, like the one in Kansas City, have plenty of one-star reviews, with one claiming it was "by far, it was the worst chicken I have ever had." The popular Doughboys podcast was also highly critical of the chain, claiming they ordered the majority of the menu and were unimpressed by every single item. Other reviews, however, are less negative, so it's possible the dining experience is dependent on the specific location.
Wahlburgers
Though Mark Wahlberg is known for his acting chops and brief stint as a rapper, he's also branched out into the restaurant world with brothers Donnie and Paul Wahlberg. But Wahlburgers, despite its punny name, is not well-regarded by many customers. According to the New York Post, only 45.8% of the restaurant's reviews were five stars, making it one of the worst-ranked celebrity-owned restaurants.
While experiences vary from location to location, the general consensus seems to be that Wahlburgers has semi-decent food at best compared to other fast-food chains. It doesn't, however, have the ability to compete with most sit-down restaurants.
For many, it seems, the appeal of the restaurant is the celebrity attached to the name. As Business Insider's reviewer noted, "Biting into a burger with the three Wahlberg brothers staring at me from their many perches on the wall was a little unsettling. I thought it felt more like an attraction at a celebrity-themed amusement park than a restaurant and bar."
Nobu
Nobu Hospitality — owned by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and producer Meir Teper — is the parent company that owns the iconic sushi restaurant Nobu. First opened in 1994, the restaurant has since expanded to 30 locations around the world. Originally known for its exclusivity and delicious bites — like the famed black miso cod — Nobu has since fallen a few rungs in the eyes of some critics. They claim that the restaurant feels dated and is overpriced for unoriginal, inauthentic Japanese food. Two locations — Nobu and Nobu Berkeley Street — were awarded Michelin stars that were later revoked, also signaling a decline in quality over the years.
Though the reviews vary by location, New York's downtown location has nearly 100 one-star reviews. One person even makes the bold claim that, "This was truly one of the worst restaurants in New York City." If you decide to find out for yourself, be sure to proceed with caution and look at the location-specific reviews.
Bobby's Burgers
Bobby's Burgers is a national chain with nine locations, conceptualized and owned by celebrity chef Bobby Flay. The outpost (not to be confused with his other concept with an eerily similar name, Bobby's Burger Palace) serves up exactly what you'd expect — burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and sides like fries and onion rings.
Several of the locations are in fast-casual dining meccas like food courts or airports, so you'd expect an affordable, delicious meal you can grab on-the-go. Many reviewers, however, knock the bad service, unimpressive food, and expensive prices at several locations. One patron of the Las Vegas outpost complained that, "With fries and a shake, I forked out $34.65. Shame on me for thinking a celebrity chef could actually cook something as simple as a fast food burger."
The Atlantic City location at Harrah's Resort has more one-star reviews than anything else, with one person asking, "Can you give this place negative stars?" Reviewers echo similar qualms with the other locations, commenting that even fast food burgers like McDonald's are a better alternative.
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen
Guy Fieri is no stranger to restaurant ownership. But with 15 different restaurant concepts to his name, there are bound to be a few duds — and Flavortown Kitchen, it seems, is one of them. Though it has over 170 locations in 34 states, this restaurant seems to have bad reviews no matter the locale. Unlike many of Fieri's other restaurant concepts, Flavortown Kitchen isn't an actual brick-and-mortar restaurant. Instead, it's order-only and available through services like Uber Eats or Grub Hub.
Despite the unique "ghost kitchen" approach, critics skewered the Naples location, Yelp users have flooded the Boston location with almost all one-star reviews, and the Las Vegas location has just a 2-star average rating on TripAdvisor. Complaints span from missing order items to slow service to tasteless entrées. Though there may be some decent Flavortown Kitchen locations out there, be sure to sneak a peek at the reviews before visiting.
Au Fudge
Food-focused experiences gained popularity thanks to the rise of social media. Destinations like the Ice Cream Museum gained traction thanks to their sweet treats and picture-perfect spaces. Some restaurants, like actress Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge, took the same approach by putting the aesthetic appeal at the forefront of the experience. A combination of a bar, restaurant, and play place, Au Fudge offered children the opportunity to play in a separate space and participate in crafts and games while supervised by "au pairs" for an extra $15 an hour.
But even the built-in babysitting wasn't enough to make up for the mediocre food and high prices. For a place that boasted about its child entertainment, they also didn't have a children's menu — and many reviewers complained about the lack of highchairs, which seems like an odd choice for a family-focused restaurant. After opening in the spring of 2016, Au Fudge closed down two years (and a fraud lawsuit) later, to not much of a surprise.
Beso
Actress Eva Longoria opened the steakhouse Beso in Hollywood in 2008, partnering with Chef Todd English. The steakhouse boasted moody, lounge-inspired decor with dark colors and tufted banquets to evoke a sultry, luxurious vibe. And though the interior design may have been on-point, the food and service were not.
Multiple reviews cite the abysmal service (despite seemingly plentiful staff) as the number one complaints. Bland, overpriced food follows as a close second, with many diners disappointed by the lack of flavor. Some even claim to have received their meals cold. It's no surprise then that the restaurant racked up over 200 one- and two-star Yelp reviews.
Not only did this restaurant offend when it came to food, but it was also riddled in scandal. In 2016, Beso was sued by Michael Pau Flores, who claimed he was attacked on the property by an employee. The restaurant, however, denied the allegation. Amid the scandal, the restaurant closed for renovation in 2016 but never reopened. Instead, it changed ownership and launched under a new name— and Beso was no more.