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Whether you're buying your very first grill or on the market for a new one, the place where you purchase it matters. The number of brands and models as well as the equipment quality can differ across locations. In a Reddit thread where one user asked for recommendations on where to buy a Weber grill, Ace Hardware was a clear favorite.

On paper, it doesn't seem like Ace Hardware has much of an edge over prominent competitors in terms of pricing. For example, a Weber Spirit E-325 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill at the store goes for around $549. You'll find it for about the same price at Lowe's and Home Depot. All three retailers also offer free assembly and delivery in one way or another, so things are even on that end. What commenters in the thread praised Ace Hardware for, however, was its selection, price matching, and staff expertise.

Elsewhere on Reddit, a commenter shared that you can order a grill from Ace Hardware along with desired customizations even if that specific version isn't available on the website. Another user liked how you can get a good number of replacement parts at Ace itself, which can be more convenient than ordering them separately from Weber. One Redditor found the quality of service in general to be "way superior to a typical corporate store like Lowes and Hope Depot."