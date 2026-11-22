Where To Buy A Weber Grill? Customers Say This Retailer Beats Home Depot And Lowe's
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Whether you're buying your very first grill or on the market for a new one, the place where you purchase it matters. The number of brands and models as well as the equipment quality can differ across locations. In a Reddit thread where one user asked for recommendations on where to buy a Weber grill, Ace Hardware was a clear favorite.
On paper, it doesn't seem like Ace Hardware has much of an edge over prominent competitors in terms of pricing. For example, a Weber Spirit E-325 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill at the store goes for around $549. You'll find it for about the same price at Lowe's and Home Depot. All three retailers also offer free assembly and delivery in one way or another, so things are even on that end. What commenters in the thread praised Ace Hardware for, however, was its selection, price matching, and staff expertise.
Elsewhere on Reddit, a commenter shared that you can order a grill from Ace Hardware along with desired customizations even if that specific version isn't available on the website. Another user liked how you can get a good number of replacement parts at Ace itself, which can be more convenient than ordering them separately from Weber. One Redditor found the quality of service in general to be "way superior to a typical corporate store like Lowes and Hope Depot."
The best Weber grills to buy from Ace Hardware
Going by customer reviews, it looks like the original buoy-inspired Weber grills are still the most popular ones. The Weber 22-inch Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill scored an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars across more than 7,200 reviews. Around 83% of those gave it a perfect score. Depending on your location, you might pay around $230 for a black grill or $250 for other colors.
If you want a quality charcoal grill with more real estate, it's hard to go wrong with the Weber 26-inch Master Touch. It has an average score of 4.7 stars across more than 4,800 reviews. Multiple customers really enjoyed its one-touch cleaning system, which features a removable ash catcher. The 26-inch version starts at around $500, which means it's eligible for free assembly and delivery as long as you're an Ace Rewards member.
The best-reviewed propane option is the Weber Genesis II E-335 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, which also has an average rating of 4.7 stars. It's a bit of a splurge at about $980 at regular price, but you might score it for roughly $800 (or maybe even lower) when it goes on sale. If you're looking for something trustworthy but not necessarily the best option, you can look into the Weber Spirit E-210 2 Burner Liquid Propane Grill. With an average score of 4.5 stars across more than 10,000 reviews, it sells for around $450 at Ace Hardware.
There's a small chance your Weber grill from Ace Hardware won't be perfect
One caveat to all this, however, is the service you receive at one Ace Hardware location might not be on the same level as another. The stores are part of a retailer-owned cooperative rather than a traditional franchise system. That means the service, inventory, and quality control at one location depends far more on its local owners' decisions and training programs rather than a central franchisor (Ace Hardware does provide ample training support, however). Unfortunately, some retailers may not be as detail-oriented as others.
Case in point, one Redditor had a mild complaint about the Weber Genesis that was assembled by their local Ace Hardware store. The grill came with a few scratches on it, although the user did say the rest of the delivery process went smoothly.
While there's a chance that one store might have a less-than ideal approach to working on your Weber Grill, another may have a top-notch team taking care of you every step of the way. Overall, Ace Hardware ranked third among brands in J.D. Power's 2026 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Survey. However, that came on the heels of a dominant run where the store ranked first in 16 out of the last 20 years and had three second-place finishes. It's safe to say Ace Hardware's customer service stays pretty consistent as a co-op.