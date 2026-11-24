McDonald's Lovers Say This Frozen Walmart Meal Is Perfect For Making McRibs At Home
The McDonald's McRib is legendary and elusive. The sandwich — seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, slivered onions, and pickles on a toasted bun — hit restos in 1981, only to get the ax in 1985 due to mixed reception. It returned in 1989 before being removed and revived numerous times over decades. Unless you live in one of the handful of cities carrying the sandwich for its 2026 limited run, you can tide yourself over with a frozen Walmart meal that's perfect for a DIY McRib.
The dupe is On-Cor's BBQ Sauce and Boneless Rib Shaped Patties. They have a 4.4-star rating on the Walmart website from almost 3,100 reviews. Like McDonald's pork patties, these are molded to resemble tiny racks of ribs. They take 45 to 50 minutes to cook in the oven and less than 10 in the microwave. Most importantly, they're affordable at about $0.67 per patty (though pricing may vary).
Multiple customers swear by this substitute. "Better than McDonald's. These taste better than the McRib. Love being able to grab these for a quick meal," one Walmart reviewer wrote. "Yummy, delicious. These are great for making homemade McRib sandwiches. Just find the right bread or bun. Add a few pickles and onions," explained another. "I went to my local McDonald's and bought 20 packs of their BBQ sauce. Drained the sauce that came with the [On-Cor] rib patties ... It isn't a [one-for-one] match, but it is VERY close. Now I can have a McRib whenever I feel like it," wrote one Reddit user.
DIY McRibs are easy with On-Cor's dupe
On-Cor's copycat contains pork and chicken rib meat, while McDonald's McRib patty is pure pork. The McRib sauce's main ingredients are water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, vinegar, molasses, and natural smoke. On-Cor's mainly contains tomato puree, water, and sugar. Prices and availability vary, but a six-pack of On-Cor patties can cost $3.97 at Walmart, while one McRib might set you back $7.49. An On-Cor patty contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbs, 15 grams of sugar, and 8 grams of protein. The McDonald's patty and sauce alone contain 340 calories, 26 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, 9 grams of sugar, and 18 grams of protein.
While it's also possible to make copycat McDonald's McRibs that look like the real thing with ground pork, you would need to mold them yourself. To spare yourself the effort, Walmart's dupe is an easy alternative. Follow this McDonald's McRib copycat recipe but substitute the patties and sauce with On-Cor's. The rest is mere assembly. Get even closer to the real thing by using McDonald's barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles.
Be sure to store the On-Cor patties in the freezer until you're ready to cook them. For best results, prepare them in the oven, not the microwave. Use sour dill pickles and thinly sliced yellow onions for toppings. Sara Lee Center-Split Hoagie or Deli Rolls and Francisco International French Sandwich Rolls are the best buns to use for your copycat McDonald's McRib.