The McDonald's McRib is legendary and elusive. The sandwich — seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, slivered onions, and pickles on a toasted bun — hit restos in 1981, only to get the ax in 1985 due to mixed reception. It returned in 1989 before being removed and revived numerous times over decades. Unless you live in one of the handful of cities carrying the sandwich for its 2026 limited run, you can tide yourself over with a frozen Walmart meal that's perfect for a DIY McRib.

The dupe is On-Cor's BBQ Sauce and Boneless Rib Shaped Patties. They have a 4.4-star rating on the Walmart website from almost 3,100 reviews. Like McDonald's pork patties, these are molded to resemble tiny racks of ribs. They take 45 to 50 minutes to cook in the oven and less than 10 in the microwave. Most importantly, they're affordable at about $0.67 per patty (though pricing may vary).

Multiple customers swear by this substitute. "Better than McDonald's. These taste better than the McRib. Love being able to grab these for a quick meal," one Walmart reviewer wrote. "Yummy, delicious. These are great for making homemade McRib sandwiches. Just find the right bread or bun. Add a few pickles and onions," explained another. "I went to my local McDonald's and bought 20 packs of their BBQ sauce. Drained the sauce that came with the [On-Cor] rib patties ... It isn't a [one-for-one] match, but it is VERY close. Now I can have a McRib whenever I feel like it," wrote one Reddit user.