When it comes to ranking frozen pizzas, Red Baron tends to receive mixed reviews. It's not the tastiest grocery store pie you can find, but it's generally not the worst, either, considering its low cost and varied crust and topping options. But if you refer to Consumer Reports' frozen pizza ranking, Red Baron's Thin & Crispy Crust Five-Cheese Pizza is among the worst of the bunch.

The American-made freezer item stars tomato sauce and five types of fromage: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Parmesan, and asiago. It sounds appetizing, but C.R. didn't recommend it. Testers who analyzed and tasted the pizza said the sauce was like tomato paste, and the excessive seasonings overpowered the mild-tasting cheeses, despite the large assortment. They also noted that the pie was slightly spicy.

To rank the pizzas, Consumer Reports rated them on nutrition, flavor, texture, and package size. Red Baron's five-cheese pie tied for last with Daiya Cheeze Lover's Gluten-Free Pizza, which is gluten- and dairy-free. Of the 16 tested products, American Flatbread's Tomato Sauce and Three-Cheese Pizza earned Consumer Reports' top cheese pizza spot, along with Amy's Cheese Pizza, which scored the same. Of course, taste is subjective, but C.R. conducts its testing in a lab with expertly trained tasters, so the results are worth hearing. Plus, it's a nonprofit, independent org that refuses freebies and advertising to keep its reviews impartial.