One Of Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Cheese Pizzas Comes From A Classic American Brand
When it comes to ranking frozen pizzas, Red Baron tends to receive mixed reviews. It's not the tastiest grocery store pie you can find, but it's generally not the worst, either, considering its low cost and varied crust and topping options. But if you refer to Consumer Reports' frozen pizza ranking, Red Baron's Thin & Crispy Crust Five-Cheese Pizza is among the worst of the bunch.
The American-made freezer item stars tomato sauce and five types of fromage: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Parmesan, and asiago. It sounds appetizing, but C.R. didn't recommend it. Testers who analyzed and tasted the pizza said the sauce was like tomato paste, and the excessive seasonings overpowered the mild-tasting cheeses, despite the large assortment. They also noted that the pie was slightly spicy.
To rank the pizzas, Consumer Reports rated them on nutrition, flavor, texture, and package size. Red Baron's five-cheese pie tied for last with Daiya Cheeze Lover's Gluten-Free Pizza, which is gluten- and dairy-free. Of the 16 tested products, American Flatbread's Tomato Sauce and Three-Cheese Pizza earned Consumer Reports' top cheese pizza spot, along with Amy's Cheese Pizza, which scored the same. Of course, taste is subjective, but C.R. conducts its testing in a lab with expertly trained tasters, so the results are worth hearing. Plus, it's a nonprofit, independent org that refuses freebies and advertising to keep its reviews impartial.
Minnesota-born Red Baron pizza receives mixed reviews
Red Baron revamped its Thin & Crispy pies in 2016. The brand's website only lists pepperoni and Bacon Lover's, but you may find the five-cheese at stores like Redner's and Kroger. The three-serving pizza costs about $4 to $5. Each serving contains 350 calories, 16 grams of fat, 38 grams of carbs, 8 grams of sugar, and 13 grams of protein.
In a Mashed survey of 656 readers, more than 37% agreed that DiGiorno is the best frozen pizza brand. Red Baron got 12% of the vote, beating Tombstone, Totino's, and Newman's Own, but reviews are mixed. "This pizza is good for cheese lovers. For me, it is too salty with too much cheese," one Kroger customer explained. "I did not like how hard the crust turned out ... good flavor, but small ... and tough to eat," added another. "I recommend eating it straight out of the oven ... if you let it sit for too long, it will turn into cardboard," suggested a third. "It didn't have a wow factor for me ... It didn't have much flavor ... The sauce was a little bland for my taste," wrote a fourth.
Despite critiques, the brand is an American staple. Red Baron dates back to 1976 Minnesota. It was named for Snoopy's arch nemesis (who was named after the real Red Baron, a German World War I flying ace) due to the "Peanuts" comic's popularity. The pizza rolled out to local taverns before populating supermarket freezers.