The Flatbread That Earned One Of Consumer Reports' Top Cheese Pizza Spots

There's no shortage of popular frozen cheese pizzas to choose from at the supermarket. Whether you're into thick or thin-crust pizza dough, there are countless options, teeming with three, four, or even five cheeses for your noshing pleasure. To ensure you get a quality slice every time, turn to one of Consumer Reports' top-ranked cheese pies, American Flatbread's Tomato Sauce and Three-Cheese Pizza.

According to the package, it's wood-fired and hand-crafted with a crisp, thin crust. It's topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Asiago, and grana Padano cheeses, garlic oil, and herbs. The pizza costs about $8 for a four-serving pie, but quality ingredients make it worth the spend. We're talking organic wheat in the crust, organic tomatoes, vegetables, red wine, and herbs in the sauce, as well as Vermont cheese made with milk from Jersey cows. Additional pizza varieties from the brand include Greek-inspired Ionian Awakening, the mushroom-topped Revolution, a cheese-free tomato pie, and a vegan "cheese" pizza.

Consumer Reports scored the frozen pizzas based mostly on sensory value and nutrition, but took serving size and cost into account, too. A nod from Consumer Reports is a big deal, as the nonprofit organization prides itself in objective, ethical reviews that aren't influenced by freebies or ads.