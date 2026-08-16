The Flatbread That Earned One Of Consumer Reports' Top Cheese Pizza Spots
There's no shortage of popular frozen cheese pizzas to choose from at the supermarket. Whether you're into thick or thin-crust pizza dough, there are countless options, teeming with three, four, or even five cheeses for your noshing pleasure. To ensure you get a quality slice every time, turn to one of Consumer Reports' top-ranked cheese pies, American Flatbread's Tomato Sauce and Three-Cheese Pizza.
According to the package, it's wood-fired and hand-crafted with a crisp, thin crust. It's topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Asiago, and grana Padano cheeses, garlic oil, and herbs. The pizza costs about $8 for a four-serving pie, but quality ingredients make it worth the spend. We're talking organic wheat in the crust, organic tomatoes, vegetables, red wine, and herbs in the sauce, as well as Vermont cheese made with milk from Jersey cows. Additional pizza varieties from the brand include Greek-inspired Ionian Awakening, the mushroom-topped Revolution, a cheese-free tomato pie, and a vegan "cheese" pizza.
Consumer Reports scored the frozen pizzas based mostly on sensory value and nutrition, but took serving size and cost into account, too. A nod from Consumer Reports is a big deal, as the nonprofit organization prides itself in objective, ethical reviews that aren't influenced by freebies or ads.
American Flatbread cheese pizza is worth the spend
Shoppers say Consumer Reports is right about American Flatbread pizza. "There was less sauce ... [which] allowed the flavor of the cheese, herbs, and spices to come through. The crust itself was crispy and soft inside ... this pizza was the most un-frozen frozen pizza we've ever had," a food blogger wrote in a review. "I've eaten three different American Flatbread pizzas. All are amazing. The cheese and little bit of oily goodness of this pizza is perfection on a crust. Possibly the best frozen pizza I've ever tried, second only to the American Flatbread's Ionian Awakening," attested another blogger. "Real good frozen pizza ... way better than, like, the DiGiornos of the world," Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy said in a YouTube review.
American Flatbread was in the top of the cheese pizza ranking, but in the general pizza category, Consumer Reports' highest-rated frozen pizza was Trader Joe's organic roasted vegetable pizza. It's distinct from the American Flatbread number, as it's topped with roasted eggplant, red onion, grilled bell peppers, zucchini, and garlic. The pies have seasoned tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese in common.
If you can't find American Flatbread products near you, consider the runners-up. Amy's Cheese Pizza had an identical mid-range score, while DiGiorno rising crust four-cheese came in third. California Pizza Kitchen's four-cheese pizza and Target's Simply Balanced organic three-cheese pizza claimed the next couple of spots in the ranking.