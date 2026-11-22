Let's be honest, most whiskey fans can't afford the cost of some premium bottles, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to compromise on flavor. In fact, one brand has been singled out for "delivering impressive depth and richness" at a low price. James E. Pepper's 1776 was praised by Phil McKenna, head bartender at Madison Avenue's MAD Bar & Lounge, for being one of 11 cheap whiskey brands experts recommend.

Pepper's 1776 is available as a bourbon and a rye, with McKenna noting it offers a "complexity often associated with more expensive bottles." Both feature notes of chocolate, honey, and clove, but the bourbon has additional hints of vanilla, while the rye is on the spicier side with tastes of mint and eucalyptus. You can pick up a bottle of either for around $30. What also makes 1776 whiskey such a great value is its versatility — drinkers can enjoy the bourbon or the rye neat, over ice, with a dash of water, or mixed into a classic Old Fashioned cocktail.

Those who prefer a pricier bourbon or want to try one of James E. Pepper's more premium products can splash out on the unfiltered Decanter Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which has an average age of over five years and offers a vanilla, citrus, and nutmeg finish. A bottle goes for around $60.