The Historic Whiskey Brand That Offers High-End Flavor Without The Price Tag
Let's be honest, most whiskey fans can't afford the cost of some premium bottles, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to compromise on flavor. In fact, one brand has been singled out for "delivering impressive depth and richness" at a low price. James E. Pepper's 1776 was praised by Phil McKenna, head bartender at Madison Avenue's MAD Bar & Lounge, for being one of 11 cheap whiskey brands experts recommend.
Pepper's 1776 is available as a bourbon and a rye, with McKenna noting it offers a "complexity often associated with more expensive bottles." Both feature notes of chocolate, honey, and clove, but the bourbon has additional hints of vanilla, while the rye is on the spicier side with tastes of mint and eucalyptus. You can pick up a bottle of either for around $30. What also makes 1776 whiskey such a great value is its versatility — drinkers can enjoy the bourbon or the rye neat, over ice, with a dash of water, or mixed into a classic Old Fashioned cocktail.
Those who prefer a pricier bourbon or want to try one of James E. Pepper's more premium products can splash out on the unfiltered Decanter Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which has an average age of over five years and offers a vanilla, citrus, and nutmeg finish. A bottle goes for around $60.
How a former bartender gave the iconic brand a second chance
It's perhaps not surprising that the 1776 rated highly with our whiskey expert when you consider that the Pepper family began distilling during the American Revolution. Despite being the third-generation producer of the 'Old Pepper' whiskey, the company is named after Colonel James E. Pepper, who lived from 1850-1906 and proudly made use of his grandfather's recipes, hence the name 1776.
The family built the vast James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1880, but the site closed during challenging times in 1967, and for many years that was the end of 'Pepper' whiskey. It would be another 40 years until the brand made a comeback, thanks to businessman and spirits industry expert Amir Peay. For 10 years, the former bartender carefully researched the brand and diligently restored the distillery. In 2017, Pepper whiskey finally went back into production where it all began.