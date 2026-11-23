One Of Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Cheese Pizzas Catered To Special Diets
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Frozen pizza is a convenient alternative to delivery or grabbing a slice from your local pizzeria. But not all frozen pizza brands are worth the convenience of getting a hot, fresh pizza at home. Consumer Reports ranked 16 different cheese pizzas based on flavor, texture, and nutrition, and Daiya's Cheeze Lover's Gluten-Free Pizza tied with Red Baron for last place. Unlike traditional frozen pizzas, Daiya's offering is entirely plant-based, making it suitable for vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free diets.
Unfortunately, taste testers noted that this pizza's cheese needed some help, as it didn't actually melt and was instead "dry" and "crunchy." This was probably because Daiya uses its own blend of vegan shreds. Many vegan cheeses don't melt (a known grievance for plant-based eaters) because they lack casein, a milk protein that gives animal-based cheese its gooey, melty quality. Instead, the dairy-free version uses plant-based oils and starches, which don't have the same chemical structure or meltability.
Interesting to note is that along with Daiya's Cheeze Lover's Gluten-Free Pizza, three other gluten-free pies were in the bottom five of C.R.'s ranking. Gluten-free pizza is also notoriously tricky to cook because gluten provides the elasticity that helps the dough stretch and retain a chewy texture. The alternative flours and binders used in gluten-free crusts don't act the same way, sometimes creating a crust that's too dry, crumbly, or seemingly raw.
Daiya has since changed its recipe and customers think it's an improvement
Customer reviews of this pizza weren't very complimentary, although kids seemed to enjoy it. "The cheese substitute is not a texture I would ever want in my mouth again," one Amazon reviewer commented. Another customer mentioned the cheese tasted like "artificial butter flavor." For a specialty frozen pizza that costs between $7 and $10, you'd think Daiya would do more to make sure its dairy- and gluten-free pizza could compete with standard frozen pies.
In fact, Daiya did take note of all the hate and reformulated its frozen pizza line in 2024. The new version revamped the gluten-free crust, prioritizing potato starch over tapioca and using rice and millet flour over brown rice flour and white whole grain sorghum flour. As for the cheese, the vegan brand swapped its tapioca-based mild mozzarella and cheddar-style vegan cheese shreds for a dairy-free mozzarella blend made with oat flour.
This was seemingly the right choice, as Daiya fans are raving about the new pies. "I haven't had a Daiya pizza in a while, but whatever they changed to the recipe to make that crust so fluffy had me triple checking the ingredients list! And the cheese actually tasted creamy and not so plastic-y anymore," one Reddit user raved. While it may not erase the damage to the brand's frozen-pizza reputation thanks to the original pie's poor showing in Consumer Reports' ranking, Daiya's pizza makeover seems to have given the brand a much-needed second chance to win over fans.