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Frozen pizza is a convenient alternative to delivery or grabbing a slice from your local pizzeria. But not all frozen pizza brands are worth the convenience of getting a hot, fresh pizza at home. Consumer Reports ranked 16 different cheese pizzas based on flavor, texture, and nutrition, and Daiya's Cheeze Lover's Gluten-Free Pizza tied with Red Baron for last place. Unlike traditional frozen pizzas, Daiya's offering is entirely plant-based, making it suitable for vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free diets.

Unfortunately, taste testers noted that this pizza's cheese needed some help, as it didn't actually melt and was instead "dry" and "crunchy." This was probably because Daiya uses its own blend of vegan shreds. Many vegan cheeses don't melt (a known grievance for plant-based eaters) because they lack casein, a milk protein that gives animal-based cheese its gooey, melty quality. Instead, the dairy-free version uses plant-based oils and starches, which don't have the same chemical structure or meltability.

Interesting to note is that along with Daiya's Cheeze Lover's Gluten-Free Pizza, three other gluten-free pies were in the bottom five of C.R.'s ranking. Gluten-free pizza is also notoriously tricky to cook because gluten provides the elasticity that helps the dough stretch and retain a chewy texture. The alternative flours and binders used in gluten-free crusts don't act the same way, sometimes creating a crust that's too dry, crumbly, or seemingly raw.