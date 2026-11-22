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Much consideration goes into buying a new refrigerator. Does a smart fridge with a built-in water and ice dispenser fit into the budget? Is a side-by-side design better than having the freezer on top or bottom? And you can't forget energy efficiency. If you happen to be in the market for a top-freezer fridge, Consumer Reports tested out a bunch of different models to help inform your decision. The lowest-rated top-freezer option came from a refrigerator brand that's usually popular with customers: Frigidaire, specifically its apartment-sized EFR786-RED model with 7.5 cubic feet of storage space that did not impress.

However you feel about the bold color choice, the diminutive, retro-looking EFR786-RED, which lacks an ice maker and water dispenser, performed poorly in both lab tests and customer satisfaction, receiving an overall score of 28 out of 100. Surveyed owners gave the fridge an average score of 15 out of 100.

C.R.'s lab tests showed poor energy efficiency with an annual usage cost of $71, so-so temperature consistency, and less-than-impressive crisper performance. The report also warned that the unit is on the noisy side, which could prove annoying. The fridge is available on Amazon (and elsewhere) for around $300.