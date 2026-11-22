Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Top-Freezer Refrigerator Comes From A Popular Brand
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Much consideration goes into buying a new refrigerator. Does a smart fridge with a built-in water and ice dispenser fit into the budget? Is a side-by-side design better than having the freezer on top or bottom? And you can't forget energy efficiency. If you happen to be in the market for a top-freezer fridge, Consumer Reports tested out a bunch of different models to help inform your decision. The lowest-rated top-freezer option came from a refrigerator brand that's usually popular with customers: Frigidaire, specifically its apartment-sized EFR786-RED model with 7.5 cubic feet of storage space that did not impress.
However you feel about the bold color choice, the diminutive, retro-looking EFR786-RED, which lacks an ice maker and water dispenser, performed poorly in both lab tests and customer satisfaction, receiving an overall score of 28 out of 100. Surveyed owners gave the fridge an average score of 15 out of 100.
C.R.'s lab tests showed poor energy efficiency with an annual usage cost of $71, so-so temperature consistency, and less-than-impressive crisper performance. The report also warned that the unit is on the noisy side, which could prove annoying. The fridge is available on Amazon (and elsewhere) for around $300.
How does Frigidaire compare to the competition?
While admitting to some of the flaws Consumer Reports pointed out, those who've purchased the EFR786-RED through Amazon have given the small, retro-style appliance an average score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Many were using it as a secondary fridge for snacks and adult beverages. C.R.'s findings suggest that it might not make the best primary kitchen refrigerator.
If you're in the market for a more standard-sized fridge, you might be wondering how Frigidaire generally stacks up against the competition. While it is one of the most overpriced kitchen appliance brands according to customer reviews, its top-mounted freezer refrigerators were found to have above-average reliability in J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability Study, with fewer problems reported than models from Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung. Overall customer satisfaction came out to be 68.2%.
In the same Consumer Reports ranking that placed the EFR786-RED dead last, other Frigidaire refrigerators received much higher scores. The Frigidaire FFHT1425VV and FRTE1622AS, both models with top-mounted freezers like the EFR786, received scores of 72 and 64, respectively, putting them nearly on par with similar Whirlpool models.