12 Top-Rated Refrigerator Brands, According To Customers

Unlike some unnecessary appliances you may have been brainwashed into thinking you need, a high-quality refrigerator is a must in any kitchen. From keeping condiments cool (whether store-bought or homemade) to storing perishable food items like dairy, produce, or protein, a refrigerator keeps food fresh for days and allows you to prepare healthy and delicious meals.

And while it may seem like all refrigerators are the same (they just keep food cool, right?), there are actually many differences between styles. French door, side-by-side, top-freezer, bottom-freezer — the list of fridge types goes on and on. And that's all before you factor in elements like the finish, hardware, and add-ons like a water dispenser, ice maker, or smart-tech elements. Not every appliance manufacturer offers all of these options, so it can be daunting to find the right refrigerator brand for your kitchen.

From different aesthetic finishes to features and functionality, not all fridges are created equal. Using online research, we combed through customer reviews, personal anecdotes, and expert opinions to determine the top-rated refrigerator brands. Read on to learn more.