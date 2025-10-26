12 Top-Rated Refrigerator Brands, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Unlike some unnecessary appliances you may have been brainwashed into thinking you need, a high-quality refrigerator is a must in any kitchen. From keeping condiments cool (whether store-bought or homemade) to storing perishable food items like dairy, produce, or protein, a refrigerator keeps food fresh for days and allows you to prepare healthy and delicious meals.
And while it may seem like all refrigerators are the same (they just keep food cool, right?), there are actually many differences between styles. French door, side-by-side, top-freezer, bottom-freezer — the list of fridge types goes on and on. And that's all before you factor in elements like the finish, hardware, and add-ons like a water dispenser, ice maker, or smart-tech elements. Not every appliance manufacturer offers all of these options, so it can be daunting to find the right refrigerator brand for your kitchen.
From different aesthetic finishes to features and functionality, not all fridges are created equal. Using online research, we combed through customer reviews, personal anecdotes, and expert opinions to determine the top-rated refrigerator brands. Read on to learn more.
Whirlpool
When it comes to appliances in general, Whirlpool is a household name — and for good reason. The appliance giant makes everything from washers and dryers to ovens to microwaves, and of course, refrigerators.
While there isn't just one specific Whirlpool item that stands out from the rest when it comes to impressive accolades and reviews, it is considered by many to be a generally reliable brand if you're in the market for a new refrigerator. In addition to their multiple available configurations and sizes that will suit any kitchen, it's also American-owned, which is a pro for many customers.
Whirlpool also earns top marks from many for its longevity. "I bought my house in 2005. And the Whirlpool fridge that came with the house, it's still working today," one customer wrote on Reddit. "If you want reliability, you want Whirlpool or Maytag," added another. Appliance repairmen seem to agree, with Whirlpool earning top marks all around.
Bosch
While Bosch might be a household name in dishwashers, don't forget about this German brand when it comes to refrigerators, too. Though it might not have the flashiest tech or the latest features, the brand produces reliable refrigerators that check all of the boxes when it comes to temperature, noise, and maintenance.
Though they do typically cost a bit more than models from other common brands like Samsung or Whirlpool, Bosch delivers a lot of value (and is still more economical than luxury brands like Sub-Zero). One of the best parts of Bosch's higher-end designs is that they have two compressors — one for the fridge and the freezer, keeping both sections at stable temperatures.
Customers who have gone with Bosch don't seem to have any regrets. One shared on Reddit that their fridge has, "Been great. Well designed, well lit, quiet. No complaints." Another Reddit user added, "Love my Bosch appliances, all still going strong after 15 years."
GE
Though there are more mixed reviews on GE refrigerators than some other brands, some customers still rave about this long-standing appliance powerhouse. "We bought one of the Chinese but made in the USA GE fridges 10 years ago after doing much research...So far, so good. Simple, quiet, keeps things cold. Still running fine 10 years later," explained one happy customer. "I've always had GE side-by-side, currently have this one with no problems or issues. I like these fridges because you can generally find replacement parts," another agreed.
The consensus is to avoid fridges with water and ice dispensers, as they can be a weak point in the product that requires added maintenance (and a lot of added headaches). When opting for a more basic GE model, customers seem content with their choice. "GE makes a good fridge, especially the basic freezer on top model. We had a French door style fridge when we bought the house, and it was nothing but trouble, swapped to a GE over-under in plain white and haven't given it a second thought in 8 years," said one customer.
ZLINE
ZLINE prides itself on "attainable luxury." While these high-end products are made with premium materials like stainless steel and have a sleek, modern look, they also come with a higher price tag than more accessible brands like LG or Samsung.
If the look of your appliances is a top priority for you, this is a brand to consider; what the ZLINE fridges may lack in functionality, they make up for in aesthetics. Though the fridge serves the basic purpose of keeping food cold and frozen, it's really all about the customizable finishes. You can opt for panel covers to match your kitchen cabinets, or choose from a range of colors and metallic finishes for the handles and hardware. One customer raved, "It looks amazing in my kitchen. It's such a beautiful refrigerator and the gold features make the ultimate statement!"
While the look of the fridge is the primary praise across five-star reviews, other customers also complement the ZLINE fridges' low noise level, spacious interior that is easy to keep organized, and limited maintenance issues.
Sub-Zero
Sub-Zero appliances are synonymous with luxury. Like ZLINE, Sub-Zero is a favorite for its extensive selection of customizable finishes, with thousands of design options to choose from. But don't be fooled; this brand doesn't prioritize aesthetics above all else. The beautiful design is backed up by top-of-the-line cooling systems that keep food fresher, innovative interior lighting, air purification, and an array of other industry-leading features.
Though the high price tag may shock some customers, those who have made the investment swear by these fridges. "I literally was just talking with the local high-end appliance salesman about my unit and we both joked about if anyone comes into his store anymore claiming their fridge is 20+ years old he already knows it's a Sub-Zero before they finish their sentence," one Reddit user explained.
Another added, "I picked up a used Sub-Zero and was surprised how easy it was for me to repair myself. I like the fact that they are designed to be repaired. Also, it's so solid feeling. I encourage you to see one in person and open the doors, etc. You really can feel the quality."
Summit Appliance
Summit specializes in off-size appliances, making it the perfect solution for those with odd-shaped spaces or unusual refrigeration needs. Undercounter and recessed fridges, drawer refrigeration, and shallow depth designs are all right in this brand's wheelhouse — but luckily, even though you may be limited in your options, Summit is still a solid choice.
Summit refrigerators offer the best of both worlds: commercial quality without the high price tag. One pro explained, "Our experience with [Summit] has pretty much always been positive. The one thing I will say...is that this is a little more commercial than other companies," he added. "What that means to you is that build quality is very good however things like energy efficiency and quietness are not their strong suits."
Another customer added, "Summit refrigerators are great... I like how a lot of the more residential side appliances they make are made like old timey ones with thermostats instead of boards." All in all, Summit seems to be a winner among industry professionals and laypeople alike.
LG
LG is at the top of many lists when it comes to best overall refrigerators: some have even gone as far as calling it "one of the most trusted names in refrigeration." Not only does the brand have dozens of styles to choose from — from French doors to side-by-side to top and bottom freezer — but it also has multiple finishes, sizes, and styles for countless combinations. This not only makes it simple to find the right configuration for your space, but you can choose the design that makes it easiest to stock your fridge (and avoid an all-too-common mistake).
Though some customers report issues with the in-door ice and water machines, there is a lot of positive feedback on LG fridges otherwise. But on the Buy It For Life subreddit, many customers sing LG's praises. "I got an LG fridge, stove and washer and dryer in 2017. So far so good. Haven't had any issues," said one user. Another wrote, "We bought all LG appliances when we bought our house in February 2017...Love it! Huge, and never run out of ice."
And the LG positively crosses other Reddit threads, with another adding on the Homeowners subreddit, "I have an LG still running without issue after 15 years. I would recommend that brand in a heartbeat."
Frigidaire
Like most appliance brands, Frigidaire offers refrigerators at a range of price points. But where they really shine is with their affordable, lower-priced models, according to experts. While it might not have the aesthetic appeal of luxury brands like Sub-Zero or Wolf, it has sleek and modern options (including stainless steel) that fit the bill in most kitchens.
Though the durability of the refrigerators is a point of contention for some customers (many report issues with the ice maker or water dispenser), there are many customers who have had great experiences with their Frigidaire fridges. "All of my appliances are Frigidaire Gallery, 4 years old, and have had no problems or complaints. I love them," said one Frigidaire fan on Reddit. Another added, "My only complaint would be sometimes it's a bit on the loud side." For longevity, consider opting for a version without the ice maker (which also means you can skip cleaning it, too).
Thermador
Thermador is one of the top names in luxury refrigeration. Founded in 1916 and driven by innovation, performance, and design, customers love the fridge's low noise levels and pricing that feels appropriate for the quality. Like other luxury appliances, they also boast a sleek, modern design and customizable features. The brand has also always had a history of innovation, introducing the "built-in" fridge-freezer combo in 1957 that was the precursor to what is found in many kitchens today.
While some customers complain about maintenance and ice maker issues, there are also glowing reviews of these fridges. "We have had our custom Thermador side-by-side refrigerator since we remodeled our home 9 years ago," one customer said. "With its matching cabinetry, it is a beautiful addition to our kitchen. It has worked perfectly since installation and has never required a repair. I have been 100% satisfied with it." Similarly, another customer hailed their fridge, saying it is "very well built and heavy, compressor is quiet when running and exterior finish is excellent."
Café
Café appliances — one of GE's higher-end lines — are known for their aesthetic appeal. All of these appliances, from the refrigerators to the ranges, have customizable hardware with various metallic finishes. This not only gives them a more modern look, but also gives them an elevated look similar to a Sub-Zero or Wolf design (for a much more affordable price tag). But the Café refrigerators blend both style and substance. They're known for their dependable cooling that helps keep food fresh.
"[The Café fridge] seems to be built pretty well and it is gorgeous. The glass front is also a bit more scratch resistant than the stainless steel we've had before," one customer said. "Parts are readily available and it should be easily repairable from what I've read." As another review aptly put it, "You really can't do better than Café line of refrigerators for high-end style and function at an affordable price."
Liebherr
German brand Liebherr makes a wide range of residential and commercial appliances, including refrigerators and freezers. Known for its commitment to engineering and durability, the brand is widely regarded as one of the top names in refrigeration. And like other luxury brands, Liebherr is praised not only for its functionality but also for its aesthetic. The ultra-sleek fridges have a minimal, modern look reminiscent of Scandinavian design and can be customized to suit any kitchen or interior style.
Though there are mixed reviews on Liebherr's customer service, many customers rave about the refrigerators' longevity and reliability. "Liebherr is fantastic. One of, if not the best for reliability," said one Reddit user. "We have a Liebherr integrated fridge freezer. It's about 14 years old and still going strong," another added.
The rave reviews continue across other sites, with customers adding 5-star ratings like, "Excellent product and easy to use and super cooling as per the requirement and service support is also impressive." Another reviewer added, "I am really satisfied with this product. The experience is fabulous and I appreciate the design they follow.
Fisher & Paykel
Fisher & Paykel fridges don't come cheap — but by all accounts, the high price tag is worth it. Besides, they are almost half the price of other luxury brands like Sub-Zero or Wolf. These luxury appliances have top-of-the-line engineering that automatically adjusts to the ideal temperature, airflow, and humidity to help keep food fresh longer.
Along with classic stainless steel finishes, Fisher & Paykel fridges can be customized with cabinetry paneling to create a seamless look in any kitchen. Adding matching hardware elevates the look for a modern, elevated aesthetic.
"The [Fisher & Paykel] experience stood apart — it is beautiful, bright, quiet, and features a high-quality interior," one couple said. "We set up our food like we were about to film an episode of MTV Cribs and sent photos to our moms," they added. Several appliance technicians also recommend them on the Appliances subreddit, explaining, "I have installed hundreds of them, and have received relatively few warranty complaints compared to other brands in a similar price range."
Methodology
During our research, we assessed the brands' aesthetics, functionality, and features to get a comprehensive view of the refrigerator landscape. From there, we read multiple reviews on third-party publications, gathered opinions in online forums like Reddit, and watched critiques on social media platforms to gather opinions from people firsthand. Taking all of this information into consideration, we ranked the top-performing brands based on reliability, aesthetic options, and customer sentiment.