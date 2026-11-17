Consumer Reports Named This Model Its Lowest-Rated Dutch Oven
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The hunt for a new Dutch oven can be challenging, especially when you want the best and most affordable option. Thankfully, experts at Consumer Reports did a solid job finding budget-friendly alternatives to high-quality kitchen essentials. It recently reviewed and rated 19 Dutch ovens based on four main factors: ease of cleaning, bread-baking efficiency, simmering performance, and cooking evenness. The two top-rated Dutch ovens are GreenPan's Stanley Tucci Dutch Oven and Our Place Perfect Pot Dutch Oven. However, Tramontina 5.5-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven received the lowest overall score.
CR listed Tramontina Dutch Oven as having only one pro: excellent heating speed, with a perfect rating. The speed of heating was measured by the amount of time needed for four liters of water to rise to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. An additional attribute of Tramontina noted by CR was the handles were cool enough to touch without using a potholder when the oven was being used on the stovetop. It also has decent cooking evenness, which was based on how evenly the inner bottom of the pot heated. The Dutch oven received a fair rating in bread baking, which estimated how well the pot can proof and bake bread.
User reviews are more positive than Consumer Reports' rating
According to Consumer Reports, Tramontina Dutch Oven's biggest red flag was its poor simmering performance (receiving the lowest rating possible), which measured how evenly the Dutch oven simmers tomato sauce. The second negative critique of this Dutch oven was related to its ease of cleaning, which estimated the amount of scrubbing needed to remove baked-on food. In contrast to CR's more critical analysis of Tramontina Dutch Oven, an overwhelming number of Costco users — more than 600 — gave this pot the highest five-star rating, mentioning it as an exceptional, accessibly priced option to luxury brands like Le Creuset. Customers' biggest grievance was the Dutch oven's lack of durability, with many users stating the enamel chipped easily or it arrived already chipped.
If you're willing to give Tramontina a chance on one of our low-risk Dutch oven recipes, you can find two sets: a 3.5-quart and 5.5-quart for $69.99 or 4-quart and 6-quart for $84.99 at Costco. Since both CR and customers agreed on the heating speed of Tramontina, it may be a good option for creating hearty homemade meals, such as Hungarian goulash or easy country-style ribs. Bonus: Tramontina Dutch ovens are oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used on an induction cooktop.