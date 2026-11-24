Bring A Touch Of Midwest Flavor To Your Wendy's Chili By Topping It With This Sweet Side
Fast food hacks rearrange and combine popular chains' menu items and their components to create something new. One that Wendy's customers can use pairs its chili with a sweet treat in a mash-up that replicates a traditional Midwestern combo. And that sweet treat is the Cinnabon Pull-Apart from Wendy's Bakery offerings.
Pairing chili and cinnamon rolls is more logical than it might seem at first. It creates that sweet and savory combination our taste buds love, with saltiness and a little heat in the mix, too. Additionally, cinnamon is a common ingredient in savory dishes in places like the Middle East, North Africa, India, and Mexico. It's also a key spice in the Cincinnati Chili recipe, famously served over spaghetti with loads of shredded cheddar cheese.
The buttery and cinnamony Cinnabon Pull-Apart (which topped our Wendy's dessert ranking) is dough pieces baked together and crowned with the signature cream cheese frosting. So, you can easily pull off the pieces and dunk them in the chili, which is made with ground beef, pinto and kidney beans, chili pepper, onions, celery, and green pepper. You could also put them in and scoop them up with a spoon, or pour the tomatoey stew over the dessert. Alternatively, you could just eat the two together without actually combining them. A small chili at a Houston location was $3.39, a large was $4.29, and the Pull-Apart was $3.79. (Prices can vary.)
How chili with cinnamon rolls became a Midwestern tradition
The savory and sweet duo is a favorite in Midwestern states like Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming. Its popularity is generally traced back to school lunches in the region, starting around the 1960s. Dietician Doug Wordell, director of nutrition services for Spokane, Washington's public schools, told Smithsonian magazine in 2022 that he believes it emerged from the creation of the USDA's National School Lunch Program after World War Two. He explained that beans were an inexpensive, nutritious item states could obtain through it, and cafeteria workers at the educational institutions made tomatoey chili with them that they served with sweet cinnamon rolls to create something the kids would want to eat. Many of them still serve it today.
Commenters on a Reddit post about the Wendy's pairing touted the combo's roots and also showed its fans can have definite stances about the ideal eating method. One person wrote, "In my hometown schools hot lunch chili ALWAYS had cinnamon rolls with it. The dip was the best part," while another said, "[T]his has been a thing in the Midwest since forever. But ... it's chili AND cinnamon rolls, not chili WITH cinnamon rolls. Don't eat them in the same bite."
Opinions on a TikTok about the combo included a person who said, "Makes sense. Cinnamon plus the chili would probably be a good combo. Sweet and a little kick," while someone who tried it had a more negative reaction: "It doesn't taste bad but ... I feel like the flavors don't melt together." But we'll let you be the judge.