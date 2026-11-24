Fast food hacks rearrange and combine popular chains' menu items and their components to create something new. One that Wendy's customers can use pairs its chili with a sweet treat in a mash-up that replicates a traditional Midwestern combo. And that sweet treat is the Cinnabon Pull-Apart from Wendy's Bakery offerings.

Pairing chili and cinnamon rolls is more logical than it might seem at first. It creates that sweet and savory combination our taste buds love, with saltiness and a little heat in the mix, too. Additionally, cinnamon is a common ingredient in savory dishes in places like the Middle East, North Africa, India, and Mexico. It's also a key spice in the Cincinnati Chili recipe, famously served over spaghetti with loads of shredded cheddar cheese.

The buttery and cinnamony Cinnabon Pull-Apart (which topped our Wendy's dessert ranking) is dough pieces baked together and crowned with the signature cream cheese frosting. So, you can easily pull off the pieces and dunk them in the chili, which is made with ground beef, pinto and kidney beans, chili pepper, onions, celery, and green pepper. You could also put them in and scoop them up with a spoon, or pour the tomatoey stew over the dessert. Alternatively, you could just eat the two together without actually combining them. A small chili at a Houston location was $3.39, a large was $4.29, and the Pull-Apart was $3.79. (Prices can vary.)