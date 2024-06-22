7 Wendy's Desserts Ranked From Worst To Best

If you're heading into Wendy's because your sweet tooth is itching or you're adding a fourth course to your burger-fries-beverage combo, your first thought is always going to be a Frosty. And why wouldn't it be, when Wendy's pushes this cup of arctic bliss like a second mascot after the red-haired one herself? But you might be interested to know that Wendy's serves several other desserts that take up space on the counter top, if not in your fast food-loving heart. Maybe it's time to discover what other sweet stuff Dave's Place has hiding up its sleeve.

To get a handle on what's what in Wendy's dessert department, I swooped in and scooped up one of each dessert or dessert-adjacent item on the Wendy's menu, a selection that covers baked goods, creamy Frosty soft serve, and even fresh fruit. I was this close to adding Frosty Cream Cold Brew to the collection but pulled back when I realized a giant cup of caffeine makes a questionable dessert post-suppertime. What resulted is a modest smorgasbord that gives customers a wider selection than just the ice cream commotion would lead you to believe. But seriously, there's a trove of sweet treats on the Wendy's menu, and they deserve a ranking so they and you can know where they stand in the fast food pecking order.