10 Kitchen Aldi Finds Worth Picking Up In November 2026
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According to the National Retail Federation, holiday retail spending is projected to reach a staggering $1 trillion in November and December 2026. Holiday expenses run the gamut from gift buying to travel and lodging, as well as food and accessory costs necessary to host holiday dinners. Enter Aldi Finds, a rotating selection of specialty buys that offer the heady combination of quality and affordability. The retailer shared its top November kitchen finds with Mashed. The list includes kitchen decor, cookware, festive trinkets, travel mugs, and lots of other items.
This holiday season could prove especially tricky for many consumers due to an uncertain economic outlook. With a reputation as one of the most affordable retailers in the U.S., Aldi offers a less expensive alternative to other grocery chains. Shoppers also appreciate the quality of the store's exclusive items, which undergo rigorous testing before appearing at Aldi. We included the price and release dates for each product, but availability may still vary from store to store. Shoppers can also stay abreast of future finds by visiting the website or signing up for the chain's email newsletter.
Merry Moments Holiday Charcuterie To Go Board
Available at Aldi on November 11, the Merry Moments Holiday Charcuterie To Go Board looks perfect for potlucks and other holiday gatherings. Retailing for $19.99 each, these boards come in festive Snowman and Christmas Tree designs with snap on lids to keep snacks situated. Here are some simple charcuterie rules to ensure your next holiday board is a hit.
Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven has the looks of a high-end piece of cookware, but at a fraction of the cost. It retails for a mere $19.99. By contrast, a similar-looking Le Creuset piece on Amazon currently goes for a whopping $279.98 after a nearly 40% discount. Available at stores since November 11, this affordable Aldi cookware comes in two shades: green and red.
Merry Moments Ornament Sipper
The Merry Moments Ornament Sipper could make a fantastic stocking stuffer. Priced at $4.99 each, the sippers hit shelves on November 11. They come in seasonal designs, like Pink Tree, Red Ornament, Gingerbread Girl (shown here), Gingerbread Boy, Gold Ornament, and Silver Tree. Remember that popular Aldi Finds often fly off shelves quickly, so don't be surprised if this sipper becomes hard to find.
Crofton Dip Turntable or Bowl
As we dive into the holiday season, this Crofton Dip Turntable or Bowl could facilitate attractive, efficient snacking among your friends and loved ones. Each vessel is priced at $19.99 and comes in two variations: a standard bowl design or a lazy Susan-style turntable. Look for them starting on November 18 at your local Aldi.
Merry Moments Christmas Serving Platter
Available in Tree Decal and Embossed Gold designs, Merry Moments Christmas Serving Platters are a versatile seasonal find. A great fit for cookies and finger foods, this serving tray would also do aesthetic justice to homemade yule log recipes. They have a rollout date of November 11 and go for $9.99 per platter.
Crofton Cast Iron
This Crofton Cast Iron cookware makes a fine companion piece to the Crofton Dutch Oven also debuting this month. Arriving at Aldi on November 25 and priced at $26.99, this item comes in Navy and Cream. Not sure what to make with your new cookware? Here are the best cast iron recipes to try.
Merry Moments Tier Buffet Server
Need a vessel to show off your best holiday cookie recipes? Merry Moments Tier Buffet Servers hit stores on November 11. They offer a practical yet attractive way to present your snacks. Along with the Scalloped White design shown here, Aldi shoppers can also pick up Christmas Tree and Holiday Bow designs for $9.99 each.
Adventuridge Holiday 18oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler
One of two new travel cups arriving at Aldi this month, the Adventuridge Holiday 18oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler is a festive way to tote around your favorite beverage. Variations include White Christmas Tree, Red Plaid (seen here), Beige Bows, Blue Snow Village, and Beige Snowflake. Retailing for $6.99, this tumbler will arrive at Aldi on November 25.
Adventuridge Holiday 30oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler
Priced at $7.99, Aldi's Adventuridge Holiday 30oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler is available in many attractive holiday designs. In addition to the Blue Snow Village shown here, shoppers can choose from Beige Bows, Red Plaid, White Christmas Tree, and Beige Snowflake variations. Look for this item starting November 25.
Merry Moments Christmas Washable Runner
Is getting excited about holiday table runners a sign of aging? If so, call us the Golden Girls. Priced at $19.99, this Merry Moments Christmas Washable Runner will have your loved ones thinking you spent an arm and a leg at one of those fancy home stores. Arriving at Aldi on November 18, this table runner comes in seasonal designs like Red Villa, Christmas Trellis, Festive Plaid, and Green Villa.