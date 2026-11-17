By now, we all know that eating the rainbow is good for our health. A spread of colorful red bell peppers, emerald-green kale leaves and golden, sweet squash, for instance, isn't just a mood-boosting tumble of pretty-to-look-at dinnertime sides: It's a vibrant collection of phytonutrients, hardworking compounds that help with heart health and immunity. Still, a usually more muted-toned, comfort-food vegetable took the popularity prize in the U.S. in 2026, according to a YouGov survey — the humble potato.

Building on 2025 data — when the International Fresh Produce Association reported that potatoes were the most-sold vegetable with 85% of households purchasing them — 2026's YouGov report found that spuds remain a consumer favorite, racking up an 87% popularity rating. This plays out in the USDA numbers, with an estimated 412 million cwt (the agricultural measurement hundredweight, equal to 100 pounds) of potatoes produced in the United States in 2025, and $20 billion worth of retail sales logged from July 2025 to June 2026, according to Circana (per Potatoes USA).

What some potatoes lack in color, they more than make up for in versatility: cut into logs, they can be double-cooked for fries; rubbed with oil and popped in the oven, they make for crispy-skinned baked potatoes; or simply boiled and laced with butter, they create a comforting mash. This starchy veg is also widely available year-round, with early potatoes harvested in June or July, second earlies in July or August, and main crop potatoes in late summer and early autumn.