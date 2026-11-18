As of 2026, a good bottle of pinot noir can run $30 to $300 or more — though you might be able to save by selecting a domestic bottle. And since it's not always a pinot noir night, we spoke with Charles Smith, winemaker for House of Smith, K Vintners, Real Wine Collective (focusing on purity and quality), and more for his recommendations for the three best wine varieties pinot noir lovers should try.

"Grenache ... can have a weightless and ethereal quality that in its best moments provides the same pleasure of pinot noir, aka burgundy. Nebbiolo/Barolo [is] the Italian answer to burgundy and equally noble. Last but not least, top-notch gamay noir, aka Beaujolais, can give the same pleasure with an extra dollop of freshness," he graciously shared.

And when you want to try something a little different than pinot noir but don't see these options available, there are additional expert-recommended wine varietals to try if you like pinot noir. For example, two are Barbera (bold, affordable, and great with Italian food) and Frappato (fruity and flexible). Enjoy the tasting adventure!