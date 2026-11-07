10 Wine Varietals To Try If You Like Pinot Noir

Four of our six experts recommend gamay as an ideal wine for fans of pinot noir, which makes it a solid choice. Like pinot noir, gamay is a light-bodied red, which has delicate tannins, a bright acidity, and red fruit flavors, so it seems like the perfect choice for those who want to branch out but don't want to stray far from what they know.

"Gamay is for the drinker who loves pinot noir for its red fruit, freshness, and easy-drinking elegance, rather than for its oak or weight," Elia Chuaqui tells us. "It is particularly appealing to someone who enjoys a juicy, approachable wine with enough acidity to remain refreshing and enough nuance to pair well with food." She notes that the main difference is that gamay is particularly juicy with big fruit flavors, while pinot noir can be more aromatic with a greater range of earthy notes.

Gamay is the grape that's used to make Beaujolais. "Pinot noir is expensive and wonderful while gamay can be highly affordable, finding a good bottle for $15," Chris Fulkerton says. "I use gamay/Beaujolais when I want a fun, less serious alternative to pinot."

"Gamay differs from pinot noir in some of its fruit expression, and as gamay is often vinified either fully or partially by a process called carbonic maceration, there can be some lifted high-tone raspberry and bubblegum notes in the mix," notes Annie Edgerton. "But most pinot noir drinkers will probably find a gamay they like."