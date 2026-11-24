McDonald's has a jam-packed, ever-evolving menu, and its breakfast lineup is no exception. From crispy hash browns to hotcakes and what we think is the hands-down best McDonald's breakfast (the McGriddle), the restaurant has all the fixings you need to jump-start your morning. But so do many other fast food chains. As breakfast became a massive fast food hit, we've gotten so many options at our fingertips that it's been hard for us to decipher which McDonald's breakfast item actually deserves the top spot against fellow competitors. So, we're turning to Consumer Reports to make that choice. In a report ranking the 48 best fast food breakfasts, McDonald's Egg White Delight landed a few spots short of the top 10, making it the highest-ranked entry from the fast food giant.

The sandwich, now discontinued, consisted of egg whites, Canadian bacon, and cheddar cheese on an English muffin. While it was one of the tastier items on the list, the Egg White Delight was deemed a mid-tier option when looking at health factors, which is why you shouldn't eat the egg white breakfast sandwich – if it were still around, anyway. The Egg White Delight debuted in 2013 in partnership with Olympian Gabby Douglas. However, due to menu restructuring, the sandwich was phased out in 2020, with no word on whether it could make a return.