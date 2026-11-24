This Is Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated McDonald's Breakfast Item
McDonald's has a jam-packed, ever-evolving menu, and its breakfast lineup is no exception. From crispy hash browns to hotcakes and what we think is the hands-down best McDonald's breakfast (the McGriddle), the restaurant has all the fixings you need to jump-start your morning. But so do many other fast food chains. As breakfast became a massive fast food hit, we've gotten so many options at our fingertips that it's been hard for us to decipher which McDonald's breakfast item actually deserves the top spot against fellow competitors. So, we're turning to Consumer Reports to make that choice. In a report ranking the 48 best fast food breakfasts, McDonald's Egg White Delight landed a few spots short of the top 10, making it the highest-ranked entry from the fast food giant.
The sandwich, now discontinued, consisted of egg whites, Canadian bacon, and cheddar cheese on an English muffin. While it was one of the tastier items on the list, the Egg White Delight was deemed a mid-tier option when looking at health factors, which is why you shouldn't eat the egg white breakfast sandwich – if it were still around, anyway. The Egg White Delight debuted in 2013 in partnership with Olympian Gabby Douglas. However, due to menu restructuring, the sandwich was phased out in 2020, with no word on whether it could make a return.
What have customers said about the egg white delight?
While Consumer Reports didn't necessarily sing the Egg White Delight's praises, some fans have said otherwise. In a Reddit thread titled "I miss the egg white delight," the user posted a photo with the caption, "That's all. Sad." The post was met with multiple commenters expressing the same annoyance over the discontinuation and sharing different fast food chains that offer similar items. "I miss it so hard! It was the best $2.50 I could possibly spend for a quick breakfast. And the cheese was so nice," one commenter wrote. Another said, "The crazy thing is that I typically don't like egg whites but I think this was better than any of the other McMuffins."
One user in particular raised frustration with not just McDonald's, but also fast food menu restructuring that consistently gets rid of heartier options. "I miss in general when more fast food places had options like this, egg white breakfast sandwiches, yogurts, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads," wrote a commenter on another thread.
Given this comment, it's worth noting that the highest-ranking items on the Consumers Report list were all healthier breakfast options, including Panera Bread's Egg and Avocado Sandwich, Panera Bread Steel Cut Oatmeal, and Jamba Juice's Oatmeal. Overall, the continued demand for the sandwich and higher-ranking alternatives shows how much consumers miss easy and lighter breakfast options, no matter how many times a fast food chain restructures its menu.