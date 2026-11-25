There are hundreds of Kirkland Signature items sold by Costco, either in the warehouse near you or online. Members know and love many of these in-house products, but they aren't immune to the so-called "Costco death star". Should you see an asterisk on a price sign at Costco, stock up because that means the warehouse isn't restocking it. This happened in July 2026 with a popular Kirkland Signature item in the alcohol section — the Kirkland Signature vintage ale — for one particular reason.

According to a note from Deschutes Brewery's CEO to distributors in early July, the company that brewed and bottled the Kirkland Signature vintage ale beer and Costco's partnership is ending. This news meant production was going to be scaled back on the vintage ale and the Kirkland Signature Helles Lager, with supply slated to run out three or four months later. As of November 2026, there is no record of the ale on Costco's website, so it's safe to say there is none left to sell.