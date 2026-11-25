Why Did Costco Discontinue Its Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale?
There are hundreds of Kirkland Signature items sold by Costco, either in the warehouse near you or online. Members know and love many of these in-house products, but they aren't immune to the so-called "Costco death star". Should you see an asterisk on a price sign at Costco, stock up because that means the warehouse isn't restocking it. This happened in July 2026 with a popular Kirkland Signature item in the alcohol section — the Kirkland Signature vintage ale — for one particular reason.
According to a note from Deschutes Brewery's CEO to distributors in early July, the company that brewed and bottled the Kirkland Signature vintage ale beer and Costco's partnership is ending. This news meant production was going to be scaled back on the vintage ale and the Kirkland Signature Helles Lager, with supply slated to run out three or four months later. As of November 2026, there is no record of the ale on Costco's website, so it's safe to say there is none left to sell.
Members loved the Kirkland Signature vintage ale
The collaboration started in late 2024, creating a bottled brew with dark chocolate malt, milled oats, and Dutch cocoa. It was aged for nine months in oak barrels that were used previously in the aging process for Kentucky bourbon. The brewery started in 1988 in Bend, Oregon, and now sells over 225,000 barrels across all 50 states. Costco isn't the only large-scale company the brewery has partnered with, though. The Patagonia Provisions x Deschutes Brewery Organic Lager, Organic IPA, Non-Alcoholic Organic Golden, and Non-Alcoholic Organic IPA are available online and in some liquor stores across the country.
Many Costco members were sad to see the vintage ale go, with dozens voicing their sorrows on Reddit. One member said they were going to grab a few cases next time they went to their local warehouse, and another said at least there was some heads-up before the beer was fully sold out. One member went so far as to email the CEO, Ron Vachris, about the discontinuation. The Kirkland Signature vintage ale and the Helles Lager join a few other Costco-brand items that have been discontinued in 2026, but there are many other alcohol options to choose from as a replacement. There are no other Kirkland Signature beers, but other brews are award-winning and super cheap.