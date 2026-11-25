In the plays of William Shakespeare, there is a beloved recurring comedic character who spends most of his stage time drinking and rabble-rousing in the local tavern. His name was Sir John Falstaff, and centuries later he became the namesake for the once-iconic Midwest beer brand, Falstaff Brewing. This Missouri-based brewery was the third-largest in the United States in the mid-20th century. Then, just a few decades later, it was gone, and its lineup had joined the list of bygone beers.

The roots of Falstaff Brewing trace to the early 1840s, when German immigrant Adam Lemp opened Western Brewery in St. Louis and helped popularize German-style lager in Missouri. Like other brewers in St. Louis at the time, Lemp aged his lagers in natural limestone caves beneath the city, using ice from the Mississippi River to keep it cool. His son William later took over the business and built a brewery (which he eventually renamed Lemp Brewing) above those caves. By the 1870s, Lemp was the largest brewer in St. Louis. The company introduced the Falstaff label in the late 1890s.

But not long after, a series of personal tragedies befell the Lemp family, rendering the company vulnerable to the economic turmoil of the early 20th century as Prohibition loomed. Lemp Brewing closed in 1919, the year Prohibition was passed. Pieces of the company were sold at auction, and the Falstaff label eventually went to another St. Louis brewer, Joseph Griesedieck. When Prohibition ended in 1933, Griesedieck renamed his company the Falstaff Brewing Corporation. The Falstaff name and signature black and yellow shield outlasted the Lemp brewery, and the Griesediecks would soon take both beyond St. Louis.