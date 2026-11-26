The High-End Cookie Brand We Recommend Passing On
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Sometimes cheaper prices may signal lower quality, especially when it comes to cookies. But even expensive cookies don't always knock your socks off like you're hoping they will. And in Mashed's ranking of 10 high-end grocery store cookie brands, the reviewer found that the allergen-free brand Cybele's Free To Eat was absolutely not worth its nearly $5 price tag.
Cookies that accommodate certain dietary restrictions, like those involving nuts, gluten, dairy, or eggs, often come with a higher price tag because manufacturers have to use costly alternative ingredients to replicate the flavor and texture of traditionally made cookies. Considering how far alternative-ingredient cookies have come in recent years, with many now tasting just as good as — if not better than — their traditionally made counterparts, the extra cost can easily be justified, especially for those with dietary restrictions.
However, for the Cybele's Free To Eat Chocolate Chip Cookies sampled by the reviewer, the brand needs to go back to both the test kitchen and marketing department. The reviewer noted that the texture was that of half-baked cookie dough, while the chocolate chips were not only sparse but also lacked flavor. To boot, the cookies themselves were tiny — a far cry from the bakery-style chocolate chip cookies pictured on the front of the box. Perhaps if what was pictured on the packaging actually resembled what was inside the box, the reviewer may have ranked it higher. After all, who likes paying good money only to feel deceived?
Cybele's has its fans but there are better options
If you want a second opinion before trying Cybele's, the chocolate chip variety has earned four-star-plus ratings from hundreds of buyers at popular retailer sites like Amazon, and Walmart, with reviews providing mostly positive feedback. Some of the most recent reviews describe the cookies as some of the best gluten-free and vegan cookies they've ever had, with customers also saying they'd happily buy them again.
However, some also expressed disappointment regarding the cookies' size and appearance compared to what the box shows. The brand also offers a few other flavors of cookies including confetti, oatmeal raisin, and snickerdoodle, each of which has also received four-star-plus ratings from both retailers, with customers sharing both similar praise and criticisms about each.
Are there higher-quality or tastier diet-conscious cookies to choose from at the grocery store than Cybele's Free To Eat? It certainly seems that way. If you don't want to roll the dice and spend $5 on a potentially disappointing box of cookies, you could invest about the same amount in the Mashed reviewer's No. 1 pick: Goodie Girl Fudge Striped Crunchy Oat Flour Cookies, which also happen to accommodate shoppers following a gluten-free diet.