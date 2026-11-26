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Sometimes cheaper prices may signal lower quality, especially when it comes to cookies. But even expensive cookies don't always knock your socks off like you're hoping they will. And in Mashed's ranking of 10 high-end grocery store cookie brands, the reviewer found that the allergen-free brand Cybele's Free To Eat was absolutely not worth its nearly $5 price tag.

Cookies that accommodate certain dietary restrictions, like those involving nuts, gluten, dairy, or eggs, often come with a higher price tag because manufacturers have to use costly alternative ingredients to replicate the flavor and texture of traditionally made cookies. Considering how far alternative-ingredient cookies have come in recent years, with many now tasting just as good as — if not better than — their traditionally made counterparts, the extra cost can easily be justified, especially for those with dietary restrictions.

However, for the Cybele's Free To Eat Chocolate Chip Cookies sampled by the reviewer, the brand needs to go back to both the test kitchen and marketing department. The reviewer noted that the texture was that of half-baked cookie dough, while the chocolate chips were not only sparse but also lacked flavor. To boot, the cookies themselves were tiny — a far cry from the bakery-style chocolate chip cookies pictured on the front of the box. Perhaps if what was pictured on the packaging actually resembled what was inside the box, the reviewer may have ranked it higher. After all, who likes paying good money only to feel deceived?