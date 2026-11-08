10 High-End Grocery Store Cookie Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
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Okay, you got us — most popular pre-packaged grocery store cookies are a far cry from "high-end." Containing questionable ingredients and nowhere near fresh flavors, many would agree that store-bought cookies aren't exactly what most would categorize as high-class. Still, there comes a certain convenience associated with packaged sweets, especially when your homemade cookies come out looking more like pancakes than the real thing. Thankfully, there are some cookies out there that might just be the relief you need. These brands often offer better ingredients and more authentic flavors, even if they do feature a higher price tag. But how many of these high-end cookie brands are truly worth your coin?
I set out to find out. In the upcoming post, I'm sampling more than a few high-tier store-bought cookie options in an attempt to identify which truly live up to the hype and which might be better left on the shelf. I'll compare each cookie based primarily on taste and texture, along with pertinent information including pricing and where you can find each snack at a grocer nearest you or online.
Sound like a plan? If so, join me as I rank 10 high-end grocery store cookie brands from worst to best.
10. Cybele's
I'll be honest and say I've sampled Cybele's cookies in the past and wasn't impressed. As a (semi) gluten-free dieter, I've sampled several amazing wheatless cookies in my time, but Cybele's was never one of them. Still, having not tasted the cookies in quite a while, I hoped there may have been a change in the recipe or that I'd experience the flavors differently this time around. Boy, was I wrong.
Cybele's makes vegan-friendly, allergen-free, gluten-free cookies and boasts a variety of flavors, including Snickerdoodle, Confetti, Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin. I chose plain ole chocolate chip and snagged mine at Walmart, priced at $4.48 a box. The first thing I noticed about Cybele's Chocolate Chip Cookies was their size — compared to the decadent-looking cookies pictured on the box, they were super-tiny and looked nowhere near as appetizing. Biting into them, the texture struck me as odd; these Cybele's cookies were weirdly soft, and I found the texture off-putting, almost like eating half-baked cookie dough.
Cybele's Chocolate Chip cookies had miniature chocolate chips strewn throughout, but there might as well not have been. The chips here seemed merely ornamental, and didn't add any rich chocolatey flavor to its doughy cookie base. All in all, while I'm sure these might please someone, I found Cybele's Chocolate Chip cookies to be annoyingly average, and nowhere near as enticing as the cookie printed on the box. I definitely recommend passing on this brand.
9. Matt's Bakery
I had high hopes for Matt's Bakery — judging by the picture printed on the package, I thought the cookies might be at least halfway decent. According to the brand, Matt's Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies are composed of nothing but real ingredients: Inside you'll find chocolate chips, brown sugar (which, by the way, is one of the best types of sugars to use when cookie baking), oil, eggs, dates, and more. The brand also markets this particular variety as being soft-baked, which honestly gives me pause — though I like the idea of soft cookies in theory, experience has taught me that "soft-baked" in the pre-packaged world usually means having to deal with bitter, chemical-like aftertastes. So, was I right? Well ...
To Matt's defense, the cookies do look the part; they feature hearty chunks of chocolate and a thick, rippled cookie base that closely resembles the texture of homemade. The cookies are soft, but also extremely crumbly — there came a point when I was cleaning up what seemed like mounds of crumbs coming from only one cookie.
Sadly, Matt's Bakery Chocolate Chip cookies (around $4.99 from Amazon) delivered exactly the kind of flavor I was expecting from a soft store-bought cookie variety. As predicted, each bite was infused with that signature odd, chemical-like soft-cookie flavor, making it impossible for me to enjoy. Sorry, but Matt's Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies simply aren't for me – you'd probably be better off sampling your local grocer's bakery chocolate chip cookies than these.
8. Maxine's Heavenly
Maxine's Heavenly Cookies were birthed as an ode to Maxine, who, reportedly, made great cookies from basic ingredients. The company set out to replace processed sugar, animal fat, and gluten in her original recipes, resulting in store-bought cookies featuring (relatively) healthy ingredients. But how do they taste?
I chose to review Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Creme Sandwich variety — I found it on Amazon for around $8 for only three cookies. Though a bit turned off by the price, the cookies looked delicious and reminded me of the Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies I used to savor as a kid. Unfortunately, the flavor was nothing of the sort. Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Creme Sandwich cookies tasted overwhelmingly of dates, something that deep down I feared would be the case. It smelled of dates, tasted of dates, and its creamy middle had the texture and flavor of pureed dates. It reminded me more of a health bar than a decadent dessert. Considering how chocolatey, soft, and large each cookie looked, it was a major letdown.
Though Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Creme Sandwich cookies weren't my favorite, it's worth noting that other varieties exist and are sold at markets like Kroger and Whole Foods for about $5. It's possible that other flavors taste better, but for me, the Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Creme Sandwich cookies variety was a hard pass.
7. Siete
I tend to find the Siete brand a hit or miss, and that was certainly true in this case. The company graciously sent me several flavors to try, and I picked the two I was most curious about. Siete is known for infusing its rich Mexican-American heritage into better-for-you food products. I chose to sample the Mexican Shortbread and Wedding Cookies, both of which are grain-free. After sampling both, I found myself split between two opinions.
Siete's Mexican Shortbread cookies were pretty phenomenal — they're almond flour cookies, but you really can't tell. The flavors of cinnamon and sugar coat each disc for a crispy, irresistible bite. Siete's Wedding Cookies, on the other hand, were a bust for me, as they didn't have enough flavor to consider purchasing again. I actually don't know what flavor they're supposed to be — whether vanilla or something else –- but I could scarcely pick up any taste.
With all things considered, I'd recommend those interested in Siete cookies try a variety of flavors before coming up with their own verdict. Like many of the other cookie brands on the list, they're usually priced around $5 and can be found at Walmart or Kroger.
6. Olyra
Olyra is a brand completely new to me, and I didn't really know what to expect. After doing a bit of research, I discovered that it's a family-owned company that takes pride in milling and infusing its organic, non-GMO cookies with ancient grains. I found a box of Olyra Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Biscuits on Amazon for $5.49, but you can also find them at Target and other retailers, usually for a similar price.
After opening one of the individually wrapped packs, I was immediately struck by the size of the cookies. These aren't your typical bite-sized store-bought grabs — Olyra Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Biscuits are massive, and just one or two would be plenty to enjoy in a single sitting. Another plus, which might sound kind of weird at first, is that the cookies are super neat — mine looked perfect, with no crumbling, despite having survived Amazon shipping.
I took a bite of Olyra Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Biscuits and wasn't sure what to think — its flavor was okay, but certainly didn't live up to its stellar visual presentation. The wafer had a pleasant chew, and its creamy middle genuinely tasted like chocolate, but there was a slight unpleasant aftertaste I just couldn't get past. Overall, Olyra Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Biscuits didn't wow me as much as I thought they would — though visually enticing, the overall flavor was a bit of a letdown.
5. Dewey's Bakery
Dewey's Bakery cookies cost $4.49 at the Target nearest me, and I was surprised to find them. In my area, and even online, I found this brand pretty hard to scout. Even when I did find them, there were only a few left — people really seem to gobble them up, and I was looking forward to seeing whether or not they live up to the hype.
Dewey's Bakery aims to provide customers with cookies containing real, premium ingredients. I chose to sample its Original Dewzies cookie, which features a chocolate filling sandwiched between two vanilla cookies. At first, I assumed the cookie was gluten-free because the wafers looked so thin, crumbly, and pale. Turns out they're not gluten-free — they just aren't pretty to look at.
I took a bite and found Dewey's Bakery Dewzies oddly dense and crunchy — I really would've preferred a lighter, more flavorful wafer. The chocolate creme was alright; in fact, it more or less carried the flavor of the cookie. Still, the chocolate featured here isn't the kind of flavor I'd typically go for, since it has more of a chocolate pudding taste than a deep, decadent fudge. At least, the texture of the creme was good — it was thick and fudgy and paired beautifully with the dense crispness of the cookies. All in all, though there are better options on the list, I wouldn't say avoid Dewey's Bakery Dewzies — they simply aren't my personal favorite.
4. Milk Bar
According to its website, Milk Bar is sold at Walmart, Sprouts, and other markets nationwide. I couldn't find it near me, so I did the next logical thing and ordered it on Amazon, which set me back $19.99 for a three-pack. Milk Bar was founded by Christina Tosi, an award-winning pastry chef who prides herself on offering sweet treats with a twist on classic flavors. She heads up several Milk Bar bakery locations, with the first one founded in East Village of NYC.
Milk Bar describes its cookies on the packaging as "super crunchy," and that certainly proved to be the case. These cookies are crunchy indeed, but not in a "I'm chewing on rocks" kinda way. I'd describe them as having an airy, crispy texture, similar to a thick, crisp potato chip.
I sampled two Milk Bar varieties, but only one stole the show in terms of flavor. Milk Bar's Double Chocolate Chip cookies tasted like chocolate, but not deeply so, which frankly defeats the purpose for a chocoholic like myself. The Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, on the other hand, was near perfection — it had a warm, buttery taste that reminded me of a holiday dessert. Having been split between two opinions, I had to rank Milk Bar as middle of the pack — tasty, yes, but still not my fave.
3. Rustic Bakery
Rustic Bakery is primarily known for its clean-ingredient crackers and cookies; the latter come in a variety of flavors including Ginger Snap, Meyer Lemon, Chocolate Cacao Nibs, and more. I was elated to be able to get my hands on a pack of Vanilla Shortbread on Amazon, though they were quite expensive, at $8 a box. A quick whiff of these cookies and I knew I was in for a treat — not only was each generously sized, but also perfectly encapsulated the distinct, irresistible aroma of shortbread.
After my first bite, I was even more impressed. Rustic Bakery Vanilla Shortbread Cookies had the dense quality of shortbread but with a softer, more pleasing texture than I've experienced with other store-bought shortbread cookie brands. Its vanilla flavor is perfection: robust, but in a delicate, naturally pleasing way that doesn't come across as artificial. This cookie reminded me of Pepperidge Farm Chessman cookies but better — and though the price I paid for the product is quite high, I'd buy Rustic Bakery Vanilla Shortbread again for a once-in-a-while treat. Find the brand online or at Walmart, Target, and other grocers, though pricing across retailers may vary.
2. Tate's Bake Shop
Tate's Bake Shop cookies have to be some of the most widely available high-end cookies on the list — I practically see them everywhere. Like a few others, Tate's started as a single original bakery, this time in Southampton, NY, and has been voted Best Bakery in the Hamptons several times over, according to the website. The premise at Tate's Bake Shop is simple: All ingredients are real, and the cookies come with little to no additives.
Up until now, my experience with Tate's Bake Shop cookies had been so-so, but I now realize that's because my impression of them was based on the gluten-free variety, not the regular. As a (mostly) gluten-free dieter, I felt Tate's Gluten Free Bake Shop cookies were way too crisp and crumbly for my liking. Not so with the classic variety — they were far better than I could have ever imagined.
Tate's classic version of chocolate chip cookies tastes fresh from the oven. They aren't overly crunchy, but definitely have a pleasantly crisp texture, similar to what you'd achieve at home if you were to leave your cookies in the oven a few extra minutes. The chocolate is perfect and provides a beautiful contrast against the butter and brown sugar flavors emanating from the cookie's base. All in all, Tate's Bake Shop gets two thumbs up from me. You can find them at Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, and a variety of other retailers, usually for about $5 a bag.
1. Goodie Girl
If you know me, you know I love Goodie Girl cookies. Goodie Girl produces many fun-loving cookie flavors and varieties, with a special emphasis on high-quality, gluten-free ingredients. This time around, I grabbed one of my favorite flavors, Goodie Girl Fudge Striped Cookies, just to see how well it would fare against other contenders. I was not at all surprised to find this gluten-free classic held its own — and here it sits at my number one pick for best high-end cookie.
There's something about knowing a cookie is gluten-free, affordable, and effortlessly mimics classic flavors like thin mint and fudge stripe without the ick. And though the original Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies tend to be cheaper than Goodie Girl, I'd much rather nosh on a clean ingredient brand like this than put up with artificial flavors from Keebler.
The reason I love Goodie Girl Fudge Striped Cookies is two-fold, as both the flavor and texture are out of this world. The chocolate fudge is super fudgey, the cookie base is crisp without being too dense or crumbly, and the flavor is strikingly similar to the Keebler original. Needless to say, Goodie Girl Fudge Striped Cookies is my favorite of the bunch. You can find them at Walmart, Amazon, or online, usually for around $5 a box.
Methodology
The 10 high-end grocery store cookie brands featured in this post were ranked from best to worst on the basis of flavor and overall texture. Though pricing, ingredients, and availability were mentioned, they did not play a significant role in the way the cookies were ranked.
Please note that pricing and availability are subject to change, and that the details provided in this article were accurate as of November 2026. While most cookie brands featured in the post were purchased online or in-store, some cookies were sent to me by the company in exchange for my honest review. All thoughts and opinions expressed in the article are my own.