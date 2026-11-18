The onset of the wine cooler era is credited to Michael Crete and Stuart Bewley, who would mix white wine with fruit and soda water on beach days in Santa Cruz. They began bottling the concoction in 1981 under the name California Cooler, marketed as an affordable beer alternative for laid-back sun-lovers. Consumers loved it. By the mid-1980s, Crete and Bewley were churning out over 12 million cases annually. Other producers jumped in, and names like Bartles & Jaymes and Seagram's were soon in refrigerators across the country. U.S. wine cooler shipments grew fifteenfold in three years, from 8 million gallons in 1983 to 120 million in 1986.

Then, in 1991, the U.S. increased the tax on wine from 17 cents to $1.07 per gallon. This tax spelled the end for wine coolers, long marketed as an affordable drink (though an affordability that relied on cheap ingredients). Many producers soon put wine on the back burner and prioritized malt-based coolers instead, which were cheaper to make (enter: Coors' once-iconic Zima). This paved the way for other bottled and canned drinks like Smirnoff Ice and Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Although wine coolers weren't high on the menu for millennials and early Gen Zers, that doesn't mean these generations weren't familiar with them. Marketing for wine coolers was so effective in the '80s that they became all but synonymous with easy drinking of the MTV era, a reputation that echoed, albeit often ironically, through the ensuing decades. This nostalgia helped set the scene for a renaissance.