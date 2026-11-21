Alaska is not known for easy living. The pictures might look gorgeous, with vast waters surrounded by coniferous trees and snowy mountain peaks. But the truth of the matter is that Alaskans face living in a harsh environment, dealing day-to-day with all the struggles that come with it. However, the hardships of daily life that Alaskans face today are nothing compared to what the first occupants of the land dealt with, especially in relation to sourcing food.

The Alaskan Inuit used all the items they could find in their surroundings to survive, including as food. This pushed them to become extremely resourceful, using every part of the animals they hunted to aid them in daily life. And, the living-off-the-land mentality has stood the test of time, remaining very important to many Alaskans today.

Yet, when you consider the limitations these first inhabitants had, it certainly makes one wonder what exactly sustained them. To help us understand what these meals consisted of, we turned to the experts. Ian Hartman is an author and the director of the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage. With his knowledge, we can shed some light on what these first residents likely relied upon as sustenance.