Creative food combinations are everywhere. Not content with the standard offerings of a classic cookbook or straightforward menu, home cooks and diners have taken things to increasingly wacky culinary places. Who hasn't seen a TikTok video of salty fries dipped in a milkshake, zucchini being swirled into brownie batter the vegetable has no business touching, or an Italian nonna reacting to cottage cheese dolloped into spaghetti? But even by today's boundary-pushing standards, the latest fast food hack to sweep social media is a combination too far for some.

Purists look away now, but plenty of McDonald's customers are dipping cheeseburgers into Coke. The reactions are as varied as they are numerous. McDonald's UK even jumped into the comment section of TikTok creator @theangelfoodie's carb-on-carbonation video to chime in, "I see nothing wrong." Others were tantalized by the potential pairing, asking "why [does] that look good though...," while some praised the creativity.

The general consensus, however, is: "day ruined." The verdict has flooded comment sections, and most are in agreement that the unlikely duo looks pretty unappetizing. Some commenters took particular issue with how soggy the burger bun must get, and one was especially grossed out by the thought of sipping Coke post-meat dunking, as well as the amount of crumbs drifting about in the soft drink. A TikToker user summed it up best by pleadingly asking, "why don't you eat the cheeseburger and then take a drink?"