The Bizarre McDonald's Burger Tip That Seriously Divided Customers
Creative food combinations are everywhere. Not content with the standard offerings of a classic cookbook or straightforward menu, home cooks and diners have taken things to increasingly wacky culinary places. Who hasn't seen a TikTok video of salty fries dipped in a milkshake, zucchini being swirled into brownie batter the vegetable has no business touching, or an Italian nonna reacting to cottage cheese dolloped into spaghetti? But even by today's boundary-pushing standards, the latest fast food hack to sweep social media is a combination too far for some.
Purists look away now, but plenty of McDonald's customers are dipping cheeseburgers into Coke. The reactions are as varied as they are numerous. McDonald's UK even jumped into the comment section of TikTok creator @theangelfoodie's carb-on-carbonation video to chime in, "I see nothing wrong." Others were tantalized by the potential pairing, asking "why [does] that look good though...," while some praised the creativity.
The general consensus, however, is: "day ruined." The verdict has flooded comment sections, and most are in agreement that the unlikely duo looks pretty unappetizing. Some commenters took particular issue with how soggy the burger bun must get, and one was especially grossed out by the thought of sipping Coke post-meat dunking, as well as the amount of crumbs drifting about in the soft drink. A TikToker user summed it up best by pleadingly asking, "why don't you eat the cheeseburger and then take a drink?"
Content play or genuine flavor match?
When stripped back to the core, a cheeseburger is fatty and salty with plenty of creamy cheese. Coke is sweet with a zippy, refreshing mouthfeel thanks to the fizziness. At that basic level, the sweetness and saltiness make some kind of sense together — much like flaky sea salt on a chocolate mousse or le goûter (salty slabs of butter and sweet chocolate wedged into a bready baguette). But unlike an au poivre dipping sauce served with a tavern-style burger, for instance, a Coke doesn't have the right viscosity to coat a bun. Instead, it just waterlogs it. A hot honey drizzle or sweet chili dip would be a better choice for balancing savouriness without destroying the pillowy bread.
If, and it's a big if, you have aspirations of recreating this taste test, there are some McDonald's ordering tips to know about that make this combo as good as it can be. Firstly, stick to Coke. On TikTok, @JoeOhEats goes as far as to say that with a Coke submerge, "You taste more of the cheese. It enhances it." Some TikTok reviewers branched out to try Sprite and gave it a hard pass. One soda-dunker recommended subbing out a classic cheeseburger for a McChicken or, at the least, choosing a burger that's not too saucy — presumably to prevent even more of a wet meal. Another reviewer omitted ice in their Coke order to preserve the drink at its most flavorsome, too. But yes, there is also always the option of just sipping your Coke, nibbling your burger, and repeating.