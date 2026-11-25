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Olive oil is a famously expensive kitchen staple, so shoppers often jump at the chance to buy a lower-priced, high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Retailing for around $20 a liter, the Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil stands out, especially because it bears a Protected Geographical Indication seal, meaning it's guaranteed to be produced or processed in a certain region (in this case, Tuscany). On Reddit, Costco customers praise this "world-class oil" and say it's well worth the price tag.

There's just one problem: Where is it? The oil disappears from Costco shelves with no guarantee of when — or even if — it'll come back. It's one of several Kirkland Signature items discontinued in 2026, but is it gone for good? It still appears as out of stock on Costco's website. If it's such a fan favorite, why is it gone? The answer lies in the olive crops.

Each bottle of Toscano olive oil is labeled with a harvest year, and there's only one harvest per year. In fact, Costco's supplier is said to process the olives on the same day they're harvested (in late October or early November), according to Olive Oil Times' World Olive Oil Ranking. Because this is a single-origin oil, once that olive supply is exhausted, the company won't produce any more until the following year's harvest. In other words, you're likely to see Toscano olive oil back around the same time next year — though, importantly, Costco does not guarantee it'll come back every year without fail.